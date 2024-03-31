'Israel is marching towards defeat': MK Gideon Sa'ar slams gov't approach to war

New Hope leader MK Gideon Sa'ar said in a Sunday statement on X that the government's approach to the war would lead to Israel's defeat.
"The issue of the plan to release the captives is stuck for precisely the same reason everything is stuck: In these long months, military pressure on Hamas has waned," Sa'ar wrote. "Without significant pressure, Hamas sees no urgency to devise a new plan.
"A protracted, repetitive, and sluggish war won't lead to a breakthrough. In this scenario, Hamas feels entitled to demand its return to the northern Gaza Strip and the reinstatement of its authority (both political and military) there. The stark reality is that without halting the erosion and altering the course of the conflict, Israel is bound for defeat."
נושא המתווה לשחרור החטופים תקוע בדיוק מאותה סיבה שהכל תקוע: חודשים ארוכים שבהם הוחלש הלחץ הצבאי על חמאס. חמאס לא מרגיש בלחץ להגיע למתווה חדש, כי לא מופעל עליו לחץ משמעותי. המשך מלחמה ארוכה, שבלונית ואיטית לא תביא אותו לשם. במצב דברים זה מרשה לעצמו החמאס לתבוע בעצם את חזרתו לצפון…— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 31, 2024