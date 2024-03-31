Jerusalem Post
'Israel is marching towards defeat': MK Gideon Sa'ar slams gov't approach to war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

New Hope leader MK Gideon Sa'ar said in a Sunday statement on X that the government's approach to the war would lead to Israel's defeat.

"The issue of the plan to release the captives is stuck for precisely the same reason everything is stuck: In these long months, military pressure on Hamas has waned," Sa'ar wrote. "Without significant pressure, Hamas sees no urgency to devise a new plan.

"A protracted, repetitive, and sluggish war won't lead to a breakthrough. In this scenario, Hamas feels entitled to demand its return to the northern Gaza Strip and the reinstatement of its authority (both political and military) there. The stark reality is that without halting the erosion and altering the course of the conflict, Israel is bound for defeat."

