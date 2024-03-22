Gideon Sa'ar unveils plan to end Gaza war

Gideon Sa’ar, Minister-without-portfolio and chairman of the newly founded New Hope - The United Right party, unveiled on Thursday his plan for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, “This should have happened a long time ago. But at this moment when the whole world stands against Israel's action in Rafah – the time has come when Israel should present the idea of surrender and exile (of the remainder of Hamas' military wing) as an orderly plan to end the war in Gaza.”

זה היה צריך לקרות כבר מזמן. אבל ברגע הזה בו כל העולם מתייצב נגד פעולת ישראל ברפיח - הגיעה העת בה ישראל צריכה להציג את רעיון הכניעה וההגליה (של שארית הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס) כרעיון מסדר לסיום המלחמה בעזה. המחבלים יוגלו לקטאר, סוריה, טורקיה או איראן. מהלך דומה לגירוש אש״ף ומחבליו… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 21, 2024

"The terrorists will be exiled to Qatar, Syria, Turkey or Iran. A move similar to the expulsion of the PLO and its terrorists from Beirut in September 1982,” he added.

Sa’ar emphasized that “this move will of course involve the return of all the hostages.” IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“In this context, it will be possible to consider the exile of additional Hamas prisoners in our hands," he added.

Sa'ar noted "the low likelihood of realizing such a plan at this time," however, he also stated this "should not prevent its official public presentation."

Presenting the plan to the international community

“To the international community that is worried by the continuation of the war and the civilian casualties among the Palestinians in general and in Rafah in particular – an orderly approach to ending the war and shortening the human suffering involved in it will be presented,” he said referring to his plan.

“In the explanatory campaign for global public opinion, this is of great importance. Making the plan practical under certain scenarios cannot be ruled out either. I introduced this plan from the first days of the war. It's not too late yet," Sa'ar concluded.