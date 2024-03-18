Sa'ar holds first party meeting after break off from Gantz

Despite the IDF's success on the ground, its pace and the pressure of its operations have decreased in recent months, which lengthens the conflict in the north and negatively affects Israel's international standing, New Hope—The United Right chairman and Minister-without-portfolio MK Gideon Sa'ar argued on Monday during a press conference ahead of his party's first official meeting after splitting from National Unity last week.

According to Sa'ar, the fact that the main decisions about the war are being made in the small war cabinet instead of the statutory National Security Cabinet is problematic, and he repeated his demand to become a part of the smaller cabinet as well. Sa'ar claimed that when National Unity first joined the government, he was supposed to have been appointed to the cabinet, but he agreed that National Unity Minister-without-portfolio MK Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, take his spot.

"But we should have already been in a different place," Sa'ar said. We need to act faster, with more forces, and increase the military pressure on Hamas."

He also argued that the destruction of Hamas' ruling capabilities was also not proceeding as planned.

"Hamas' takeover of humanitarian aid meant for civilians strengthens it and undermines the goal," Sa'ar said.

Threats to quit government

Sa'ar also repeated a statement from earlier this week that if he is not given a seat in the war cabinet, his party will quit the government. Even if it does, according to a clarification by Sa'ar's spokesperson, it will not call for an election. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Benny Gantz, head of National Unity, and opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar look on as lawmakers gather at the Knesset plenum to vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Several other party leaders held their press conferences on Monday ahead of their parties' weekly meetings.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman, MK Yair Lapid, criticized what he claimed was the coalition's "disgraceful" attempt to wiggle its way out of a decision to draft young haredi men into the IDF in order to fill ranks of casualties and meet Israel's heightened security needs.

"The fact that they again are making up tricks and finagles and delays is not just an affront to our soldiers, it endangers the state of Israel," Lapid said. The Supreme Court on Sunday gave the government a small extension to March 27 to deliver its response to why it was not drafting haredi men after the law that enabled the exemption expired last June.

"If they care about security, they must tell the haredi parties and friends that there are no more games. You need to internalize that you are done getting without giving. Whoever does not enlist will not receive even one worn-out agora [the equivalent of a penny]," Lapid added.