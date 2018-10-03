03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Texas representative he has very little chance of winning the US Republican nomination but has earned a prominent seat at the debating table.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
This Week: More mud-slinging in an ever-mean campaign; another Joe Biden Gaffe.
By NIV ELIS
The 43-year-old Republican senator will make an official announcement later today in his home state of Florida.
By ELIA BERGER
Pro-Israel Democrats voice criticism over possible selection of former GOP senator as secretary of defense.
The Democratic Party platform got a lot of attention in Charlotte for what it didn’t include on Israel.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
His Republican Jewish supporters say that in times of crisis, social issues don’t matter.
By RON KAMPEAS / JTA
Jewish Democrats lambaste Gingrich, praise Obama’s record.
“Our president has a foreign policy that makes our allies very nervous and emboldens our enemies,” said Texas Governor Rick Perry.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPOND
Romney’s words indicate he sees main battle as one between himself, Obama, rather than his competitors for Republican nomination.
Voting begins in New Hampshire Republican primary; new poll shows Obama leading all his Republican rivals.
By REUTERS
Republican candidates struggle to differentiate opinions on Israel from those of their opponents 3 weeks before primary season opens.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDEN
In Republican presidential debate Gingrich pledges support for Israeli strike on Iran, Paul less supportive.
By JTA
In a campaign stop in Iowa, Republican presidential hopeful says call the people "who live in the West Bank are Israelis."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Michelle Bachmann and Herman Cain push back against proposal by Ron Paul to cut foreign aid, including the $3 billion sent to Israel.
Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s surges to front of presidential pack; analysts say Republican Jews will vote for "anyone but Obama."
By ADAM KREDO/JTA
Former NY mayor breaks ranks with Democrats, urges people to punish White House for Israel police by voting for Republican for House seat.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Thousands rally in DC as Beck and Palin claim civil rights mantle.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Obama's congressional opponents concerned by reaction to J'lem construction.
The panel still wants Giuliani more than any other candidate, but judging by the polls, he isn’t coming back. Next in line for the panel are Romney, Pawlenty and Huckabee.
By SHMUEL ROSNER
The panel thinks GOP-ruled congress will favor Israel, but aren't happy – some want the checks and balances to also be applied to Israeli policies.
October: How does the panel feel about the Tea Party? Who are the best presidential candidates for 2012?
By THE ISRAEL FACTOR
"Having a partner and ally in the Middle East who will stand strong for our values is critical and important."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The myths that the GOP is spreading about Obama are enough to turn voters off from electing Romney.
By AVI PERRY
One thing that makes Trump dangerous to Republicans is that he has little if any sense of party loyalty.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The world is now collectively writing a new novel.
By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
In today’s super-polarized climate, there is less ticket splitting than in previous years, something that should help Democrats.
Coulter, like the Republican candidate she supports, is no stranger to controversy. On the contrary, what she and presidential hopeful Donald Trump have in common is their constant hunger for it.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Bob Dole, the former presidential and vice presidential nominee for the Republican party, no longer feels at home in his old party.
Barack Obama, already naturally inclined to believe his own loftiness, graciously accepted the kingly crown and proceeded to ride his reelection success to a crushing victory over the GOP at the fiscal cliff.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
Republicans are trying to reach out to Hispanics, who voted more than 70 percent Democratic last year, but that didn’t stop one of their senior House members from calling them “wetbacks.”
If your conservative philosophy is indeed right, winning will come.
Republican Jewish donors give the party their money when their values are probably even more relevant at this juncture.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
After President Obama was elected, many in the press even compared the West Wing’s fiction to the facts on the ground in 2008.
By JEREMY RUDEN
The enthusiasm deficit has haunted Mitt Romney throughout the long and winding primary season, but loathing might save him.
Mitt Romney, the putative GOP frontrunner, keeps saying if Obama is re-elected Iran will surely get the bomb and only he can stop it.
The Romney camp will not uncork their celebratory champagne just yet.
By ABE KATSMAN
AIPAC’s claim, long before the 112th Congress was even sworn in, that it is “expected to be the most pro-Israel Congress ever” was just plain silly.
By D. BLOOMFIELD
Obama comes out in favor of gay marriage, Romney fights bullying charges, Bristol Palin takes swipe at ‘Glee.’
Donations follow more than $16 million Adelson and his wife gave to a Super PAC backing Gingrich.
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich will lay off about a third of his campaign staff.
Republican front-runner to appear at AIPAC with competitors Gingrich and Santorum.
Republican presidential hopeful is running neck-and-neck with Rick Santorum running up to crucial primary.
Romney is running neck-and-neck with Rick Santorum in his homestate, making Tuesday's primary there crucial.
Jewish donors give 25% of the Republican National Convention’s cash.
By JEREMY SHARON
Adopting Trump's campaign message as his own, Duke said he is running for US Senate to "save Louisiana" the same way Trump is running to "save America."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Speaking with The Jerusalem Post, Selig said the event's organizers put his name on its invitation "without letting me know about it."
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour last week, US documentarian Ken Burns said he did not mean to directly equate Trump with Hitler. But he reiterated his concerns.
The 2016 Republican Party Platform claims to be the most ‘pro-Israel ever,’ but American Jews remain deterred by the populist, illiberal urges that have given Donald Trump the nomination.
“There’s no question, New Hampshire has changed me,” Kasich said, beginning one of his last stump speeches in the Granite State.
US presidential hopeful slams rival Newt Gringich for resigning as speaker of House, labels him "influence peddler."