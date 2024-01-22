Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race for the Republican nomination in the US. This appears to increase the chances that former US President Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee. Of course, a lot can happen in the next months.

What is clear is that many countries in the world will begin to factor in the possibility of a Trump victory into their policies. They will also be keyed into the fact that the US will be focused on a tumultuous campaign season over the next ten months. If America is focused internally, then the world could be fending for itself more this year.

During Trump’s first term, many countries struggled to figure out how to mesh with the new American president and his various foreign policy doctrines. The Middle East was an exception. Many countries in the region were already skeptical about American leadership after the zigzagging policies of the Bush and Obama years. For instance, the US decision to embrace the Iran deal has led to concerns in Saudi Arabia and parts of the Gulf.

Other countries, such as Turkey under the AKP, sought to pursue a more muscular foreign policy after years of a “zero problems” policy. Iran used the Iran deal as an excuse to put its proxies on steroids, charting a course after 2015 that saw it increase its influence in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon. The Hamas genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 is likely one result of the feeling among Iran and its proxies that there were no repercussions to their actions.

Trump’s first term in office appealed to some Middle East leaders

Trump’s first term in office appealed to some leaders in the Middle East who preferred a White House that had a more transactional approach to the region. Ankara, for instance, benefited from some policies that were more pro-Turkey. Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to members of the press during a campaign visit ahead of the New Hampshire primary election at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, U.S. January 19, 2024. (credit: Reuters/Reba Saldanha)

Ankara was pleased to see key American official Brett McGurk leave the US administration, for instance, and they were non-plussed when he returned under Biden. The Trump years in the region were bookended by the Gulf crisis between Qatar and other Gulf states, as well as the Abraham Accords, which brought an unprecedented series of new peace deals for Israel.

The Biden years, by contrast, have been underpinned by a US policy that is supposed to spread the word that “America is back.” This means that the US is now supporting democracies around the world and confronting some authoritarians in line with a kind of JFK-era kind of policy of “support any friend” and defending western values. But there are contradictions here. Advertisement

In the Middle East, three US administrations have not tried to extricate themselves from the region. Obama tried to leave Iraq and Afghanistan, only to send troops back to fight ISIS, Trump tried to leave Syria, even as Iran entrenched there, Biden wanted to pivot to “near-peer” adversaries, only to be drawn back into the region after the Hamas attack and the Houthi attacks on shipping.

Now the question that regional leaders will begin to ask is what might come of US policy over the next year. So far media in the Gulf has been circumspect. There aren’t major articles yet about what DeSantis’ decision means for the region. However, regional leaders don’t always say what they are thinking. For instance, Saudi Arabia reconciled with Iran last year in a deal brokered by China.

That deal was not leaked before it happened. There are many trends afoot in the region. For instance, the Arab League has welcomed the Assad regime back into its fold. There is also an increasing crisis in Sudan, which is largely ignored by the world, but which affects the region. The Hamas attack has also become an inflection point and has revealed that some countries in the region, such as Qatar and Turkey, continue to host Hamas leaders. Russia and China have also lined up not to condemn Hamas. In addition, it appears Russia and China are benefiting from the Houthi attacks; their ships are not being targeted.

Regional media are also messaging about Saudi-Israel peace. Arab News has a headline about how Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue via a Palestinian state. This would then lead to normalization with Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has long had a proposal along these lines, so it isn’t exactly new. However, Riyadh may shift some calculations if they believe Trump is returning to office. Ankara may also shift its policies in Syria to be more aggressive in its strikes on eastern Syria. In addition, the Ukraine war will be affected.

It appears that Moscow, for instance, did not condemn the Hamas attack in part because the distraction from its war in Ukraine was a welcome reprieve. There are many issues up in the air. Israel’s politics could also be affected by the US election, and Israel’s calculations about the Gaza war timetable may be altered. It’s important to understand that US domestic politics has global ramifications, and many countries will be watching the GOP carefully to see what happens.