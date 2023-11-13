Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who is now a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, traveled to Israel on Sunday to show support for the Jewish state in its current war with Hamas. He is the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Israel since the October 7 attacks.

Christie visited sites where the October 7 massacre was perpetrated, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza. There, he witnessed homes covered with blood and bullet holes, learning of families massacred en masse. In addition, he visited a hospital in Tel Aviv where the wounded were being treated, meeting with them and their families.

He told both US and Israeli media that he vowed to share the atrocities of what he saw. Christie insisted that more people needed to see the violence firsthand, specifically those hoping to become president of the United States and take over the Oval Office.

“If you don’t understand the stakes after seeing this, then you’re lost,” he told US media while continuing to assure those attacked that most Americans still support Israel.

In addition to visiting sites, he also was shown the arsenal of weapons seized by the IDF following the October 7 attacks. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with Yadin, a soldier, and Sheerel Gabay, survivor of the Nova Festival, that were injured in the October 7 deadly attack by gunmen from terror group Hamas on southern Israel, at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv, Israel (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Christie: 'You can still smell the scent of death a month later'

Christie also told US media that he believes many students in the US are confused and receiving misinformation, particularly at college campuses nationwide. "What I'd say is that anybody that advocates for the loss of life, on Israelis or Palestinians: I'd remind them that there was a ceasefire in this conflict before October 7," he said.

The presidential hopeful plans to recollect what he witnessed in a foreign policy speech on Wednesday.

He said that to be able to “walk into one of these homes and smell the death, still, a month later, is something the American people need to know and hear directly from someone who has seen it themselves.” Christie also told US media that during a screening of the violent acts compiled by the IDF to show foreign leaders and media, he saw the pleasure and "joy" that Hamas terrorists expressed during the attacks. This included opening refrigerators, eating food, and looting the homes of the murdered and captives.

After launching his 2024 presidential bid, Christie met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and has stood apart from his competitors who are reluctant to give aid during times of international conflict. This could help paint him as a diplomatically-focused candidate.

He reportedly met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the state of the war, the involvement of the US, and the ongoing hostage situation. He did not meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Christie also told US media that there was a disconnect in determining the next steps for governing Gaza when Hamas is eliminated, as per the IDF’s goal. “I don’t see any long line of folks looking to volunteer to take over Gaza from Hamas,” he said.

When probed about the rising death toll of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Christie acknowledged that civilian life loss is tragic and should always be avoided. However, “We need to make sure that Hamas cannot use the civilians as a shield to prevent them from having their military capability degraded.”

Christie urged protestors in a statement to “come to Israel and see it for yourself."