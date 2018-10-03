03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Dozens of IDF soldiers compromised after downloading applications from unknown links.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Partner Communications said it had no business activity in Gaza, pointing out that the pre-paid cards were bought from independent distributors in Israel.
By REUTERS
Fans will be able to use their iPhone to see interviews with movie insiders, historical Academy Awards moments.
The latest Israeli apps to check out on your smartphone.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Our smartphones are constantly beeping, trilling or making other intriguing sounds that announce the arrival of a new email, message, text, call or update.
Never fear, the iPhone 5 is out there, and when it does come out, it will confirm that Apple’s “dreamtime” is still going strong.
By DAVID SHAMAH
Like many Apple products, parts of the phone are made and assembled in Israel.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Seven useful downloads for those who lead — or wish to lead — a more observant Jewish life.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
New customers will be given a three-month free trial, after which the cost will be NIS 19.99, or NIS 29.99 for families of up to six.
By NIV ELIS
Golan and Hot both entered the market following a major cellular reform led by then-communications minister Moshe Kahlon.
Apple is engaged in a legal battle with the US Justice Department over judge's order that it write new software to disable passcode of device.
Golan was one of the new players to enter the market following reforms that lead to dramatic drops in the price of cellular services.
Described as "energy drink for the mobile phone" the mobeego single-use, cordless charging unit can boost mobile battery life for up to four hours.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Approval is far from guaranteed since a merger might hurt consumer prices, however,
The new gender-identifying algorithm detects the specific movement of holding the device upside down in a pants pocket or putting it into a pocketbook.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Army looks at giving commanders encrypted smartphones with combat apps.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The app, called Fliehen vor dem Holocaust, or Escaping the Holocaust, allows users to learn about the fate of four individuals using multimedia tools.
By JTA
The iPhone and Android app NetBus is the brainchild of four young men who came up with the idea during their army service.
By SHARON UDASIN
Luxury Institute research focused on app usage of wealthy consumers, who earn annual income of $150,000 or more.
Israeli startup Powermat, backed by Jay-Z, develops cable-free charging surfaces for electric devices.
By ANOUK LORIE AND TIFFANY STELMAN, NOCAMELS
The Top Technology story of 2011, according to JPost reader votes.
iPhone 4S fails to impress investors, fans; "Apple no longer has a leading edge, its cloud service is even behind," says analyst.
Live social media coverage, website redesign, special topical content areas also part of expanded digital focus.
By ELANA KIRSH
In 1,935 days in captivity, what has the soldier missed? Has he heard of his family's efforts to lobby for his release? The Arab Spring? Facebook WikiLeaks?
Magen David Adom's new app boasts of advanced features such as geolocation, live videos of medical scenes and text message communication with medics.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In absence of national smoking "quit-line" omnipresent cellphones, websites become cheap, easy ways to help smokers kick habit.
Largest study yet on mobile phone use adds to growing pile of evidence that it has no links to cancer.
An iPhone app that measures the user’s heart rate could be turned into a sophisticated medical monitor able to capture, transmit vital physiological data.
By WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
The lawsuit accuses Apple of having “a clear interest in hiding the information from users because it would prefer they replace old iPhones with new ones as soon as possible.”
‘Pause’ box blocks calls, texts, emails.
The leaked internal documents show that NSO Group charges customers $1.15 million to access 10 iPhones.
By GLOBES
The statistical breakdown according to cellular companies, or carriers, reveals that the three major companies had similar shares of the antenna infrastructure.
By LIOR REGEV
Yosefov introduces them to a magical world that existed before smartphones and Facebook.
By YAEL BRYGEL
"Jobs came down the mountain with two tablets, iPad one and iPad two, and the result is that we now have a culture of i, i, i," British Chief Rabbi says at interfaith conference.
Corephotonics Ltd filed a lawsuit against Apple, saying it expected compensation and that Apple stole their patent.
An undercover agent purchased cocaine, hydro, MDMA, LSD, hashish and marijuana worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Palestinians in the West Bank are left without 3G services, as the rest of the world prepares to welcome 5G services in 2018.
By ADAM RASGON
MK denies seeking to harm state security but does not deny charges against him.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAHAV HARKOV
Apple spokesman Fred Sainz confirmed that the company had issued the patch after being contacted by researchers.
Free time during summer vacation leads to dangers online.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
"While it is up to the president of the Orange group to define the commercial strategy of its company, France is firmly opposed to any boycott of Israel," says French FM Laurent Fabius.
"We will decide what is best for us, our customers and we will follow through," says incoming Partner CEO Itzhak Benveniste
Use of smartphones and social media by children leads to lack of sleep and over-exhaustion, new study says.
The way we read and write has changed dramatically since the Internet took over our lives.
The Israel Antiquities Authority's ‘Dig Quest: Israel’ app features Dead Sea Scrolls, Genesis, 10 Commandments and psalms.
Anticipated new smartphones to be priced in Israel at NIS 3,500 for 16GB regular iPhone, while iPhone 6 Plus is set to go for NIS 4,200.
Itai Pinkas
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Smart phone
Kinneret People
Several Israeli-developed apps are leading a revolution in personal safety.
By AVIVA GAT
An Israeli company hopes to reduce the high-cost of phone calls while traveling.
By ADAM GONN
What do you when the Shin Bet chief sits next to you?
By HAIM WATZMAN
A recent picture of a rabbi in a compromising position that scandalized the haredi community is finally explained.
By JEREMY SHARON
Bnei Brak rabbi holds iPhone-smashing ceremony: "A religious person who owns impure device is an abomination, disgusting."
Mobile technologies are augmenting traditional learning, how people fill their free time, says Aish HaTorah rabbi.
By JTA / JOSH LIPOWSKY
He’s been called every name in the book, from messiah to charlatan – but I’ll bet nobody has ever called him Jewish.
"The most important piece of photographic equipment that you will ever use is in your head," says photography expert Tom Langford.
By TOM LANGFORD
Elections can be complicated, so let your smartphone or tablet help in making that all important decision.
By ZOHAR FRIEDMAN
Hanukka meets modernity with 5 fun smartphones apps to help you feel the spirit of the season.
The Torah for iPad app lets you actually “touch” the Torah while “scrolling” through it with a virtual hand-shaped pointer.
With the New Year around the corner, use any of these applications to get into the swing of the holiday.
Reap the benefits of Israeli innovation with five great apps that show off the best in homegrown innovation.
Book your tickets and let us handle the rest: Five apps to plan your most memorable Israel vacation.
Summer is here and love's in the air. Brush up on your dating skills and check out these top 5 Jewish dating apps.
The small world of Kosher eating is expanding in both range and palate, one application at a time.
Top 5 Hebrew language apps: Stop searching and start immersing yourself in Ivrit.
This week, Appaholic brings you five apps that celebrate a humorous history of Jewish wisdom and rhetorical ticks.
Just in time for Purim, Appaholic brings you four apps that will make this Purim just that much more interesting.
The Orthodox Union has released an app to help you keep kosher, which includes a special chametz function for Passover.
Downloaded over 500,000 times in the first month the new Any.DO app is getting a lot of attention in the tech world.
By TIFFANY STELMAN/NOCAMELS
Might looking at screens for too long be harmful to our eyes?
“People fear things they depend on but don’t have any control over. That’s technology.” (The Atlantic, October 16, 2015)
By MIKE GROPPER
With the introduction of SCiO, Sharon believes the last gap in the zero-information- gap society will be bridged.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
A resource for parents of young children and an app for ‘digital natives’ create online communities to bring users pertinent information.
Prior to the agreement, mobile phones with American SIM cards could not receive any sort of signal in Iran and vice versa.
Her lawyer told the paper she had accused her husband of having an affair.
Steve Jobs' Syrian-born father condemns regime's "brutality" in YouTube clip.
By OREN KESSLER
Suspect allegedly offered fictitious products for sale on popular second-hand sales site.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
What do you get if you mix a charity with smart phone technology? An app that helps the needy, of course.
By RUTH EGLASH
The Jewish treat gets its long overdue place in your texts
By AMY SPIRO
Regular contact with a person, particularly a parent, is the best remedy for derailing an oncoming depression. Once the disorder sets in, more may be needed.
By PAUL SHRELL-FOX
Customer disservice.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jewish law today would exclude Shabbat- observant Jews from all that. It’s time to start addressing not only our past but where we’re going.
By BRIAN BLUM
It is difficult to measure the serious damage such actions have caused to Israel’s security and intelligence gathering capabilities.
By LIOR AKERMAN
As we embark on a new (school) year, perhaps it is time to resolve to reclaim space for human interaction and to stop blaming technology.
By GALINA VROMEN
"Every once in a while, something happens that reaffirms my belief that sometimes, less is more."
By STEWART WEISS
What are we missing out on by not disconnecting?
The Internet and mobile technology make it increasingly difficult to switch off.
In some ways, the gadgets the Apple founder created have become a social nuisance.
News roundup from the center of the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Jury rules that Korean company copied key features of Apple's iPhone and iPad; some Samsung products could be banned.
Tributes pour in from Apple fans across the world after news of the death of Apple co founder Steve Jobs.