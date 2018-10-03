03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
By HERB KEINON
Several Likud and Bayit Yehudi MKs lamented the realization of the disengagement plan at Tuesday’s event, saying that 11 years on, Israel is still dealing with the repercussions.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Herzog wrote that giving a stage to Barghouti undermines efforts to advance Middle East peace and help the Palestinian people.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
“There is a golden opportunity with this new American administration to seize the regional approach to peace.”
When the votes are counted on Monday night, the victor will begin an effort to initiate a general election. But he will face an uphill battle.
Isaac Herzog learned that in today’s world blue blood lands a politician somewhere between Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pence didn't meet with Herzog during his short trip to Israel in January.
Herzog said that the opposition used legitimate tools to fight bills it was against.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog was the only Israeli speaker – among Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein – to talk about the importance of engagement with the Palestinians.
By DAVID BRINN
Meretz leadership candidate Tamar Zandberg complained Sunday that “there is no opposition in the State of Israel.”
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) asked: “What is the meaning of closing seven missions? That’s seven countries in the UN.
Natan Sharansky, the current chairman of the Jewish Agency, intends to leave his post immediately following a June meeting in Jerusalem.
“The time has come to express our Biblical right to the land,” said Netanyahu’s number two in Likud, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
The largest-ever caucus in the Knesset, the Knesset Lobby for the Protection of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, was launched on Wednesday.
"You cannot have that dead body vote to resuscitate itself and then make serious legal changes as a zombie."
Livni, Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay and opposition leader Isaac Herzog pressed Guterres on issues ranging from growing Iranian influence in the region to weapons smuggling in southern Lebanon.
By ERIC SUMNER
NGO’s Tu Be’av campaign urges gov’t to combat domestic violence
Avi Gabbay succeeded in tapping in to a powerful desire for change, which he hopes will take him all the way to Balfour.
By MARK WEISS
“There is interest in the world in the new spirit Gabbay has inspired.”
The opposition leader is entitled to monthly security briefings from the Prime Minister and the right to speak after him in the Knesset and at state events.
Herzog, who was defeated last week in the Labor primary leadership elections, is considering Gabbay's offer to remain as the head of the party.
Contrary to other media reports, Herzog has not ruled out the offer; the two plan to meet and discuss the matter on Wednesday.
At that time, Israeli control over Hebron and the cave was the subject of a debate at the Security Council because of disturbances on Yom Kippur that year at the site.
When the results were announced, Gabbay supporters in blue shirts hugged each other and screamed "ooh ah, who is coming? The next prime minister!"
Labor leader candidates Gabbay and Peretz have spent the days leading up to Monday's runoff election attacking each other.
Herzog, Margalit endorse Peretz; Shaffir, Cabel back Gabbay
Herzog and Margalit finished third and fourth in Tuesday's first round of voting. They were both wooed by Avi Gabbay, who visited both at their homes, but both decided to endorse Peretz instead.
"I was close to the premiership two years ago, and I still intend to get there. The result we achieved was terrific considering all the forces that were working against us.”
Gabbay, who isn't a member of Knesset, says he will cede leadership to Herzog if he wins the upcoming runoff election.
“Gabbay caused a revolution in Labor, and he can cause a revolution in the country.”
Two very similar Labor leadership candidates used polar campaign methods.
Herzog dethroned as Labor leader, coming in third with less that 17% of the vote.
If Herzog gets reelected, he would make history, becoming the first Labor leader to be reelected since the 1980s, before Labor adopted the primary system.
Dina Dayan's departure leaves Labor with seven candidates.
Labor leaders announce that compromise on religious issues will be necessary no matter what.
The proposal would require 80 lawmakers to approve any attempt to retreat from Israeli sovereignty in any part of the capital.
Critics of the bill in question say that such a law would be a major and irreversible stumbling bloc on the way to a peace agreement.
Peretz: Add voting stations in periphery
The controversial legislation will allow former politicians to be appointed to public management positions.
The list of contributors to the campaign of incumbent Labor leader Isaac Herzog reads like a who’s who in the American and British Jewish communities.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog doesn't think the American efforts to revive the peace talks will bear fruit and warns that Israel is slowly slipping into fascism.
By JOY BERNARD
Opposition leader says ISIS killed Hadas Malka in Jerusalem on the prime minister's watch.
Likud campaign manager, Nir Hefetz, said Netanyahu would never have approved using such a picture in an advertisement.
Why is Netanyahu offering the Foreign Affairs portfolio to the opposition?
Rivlin: Our hearts go out to family.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog called for Israel to increase efforts to forge regional peace in the wake of Friday's lethal terror attack.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Israeli author David Grossman wins prestigious Man Booker International Prize in London.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Opposition leader stresses need for open discourse to advance freedom.
By UDI SHAHAM
MK Erel Margalit catches former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay in lie on voting Likud.
Israel's political left is hot on Netanyahu's heels and calls on the premier to stop "sabotaging attempts to rekindle peace process."
Controversial Herzog speech calls to divide Jerusalem on day celebrating its reunification.
Ahead of Trump arrival, Zionist Union MKs tour Ma'ale Adumim and Gush Etzion.
"The fact that Trump requests to speak at Masada testifies that he respects the history and symbols of our people more than quite a lot of left wing people in the country."
Party is no longer seen as an alternative to leadeship, says MK Michal Biran. Gabbay can change that.
Ahead of her July concert in Tel Aviv, pop star posts message to Israeli fans and tries her hand at Hebrew.
Speaking at the annual JPost conference, opposition leader Isaac Herzog hails Trump's "impeccable" handling of the diplomatic process so-far.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went with an inspirational message, replete with Israeli flags waving, pictures of the Western Wall and soaring violin music.
There was talk about if a superstar would enter the race.
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Sigmar Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
By LAHAV HARKOV,REUTERS
“This worthless agreement was approved by the attorney-general, although no decent one would have approved it.”
Herzog: I am forming a 'rational' bloc to replace the PM.
By JEREMY SHARON,UDI SHAHAM
In spite of these various possibilities, it would seem unlikely that any new political realignment will be reached at present.
By JEREMY SHARON
Kahlon acknowledged that the cost of living in Israel is high.
By SHARON UDASIN
The Zionist Union leader says he "would have obtained international support" for settlement construction.
The British Foreign Secretary is scheduled to arrive Tuesday.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Herzog noted that everyone, Israeli and Jewish leaders, are walking on thin ice—not wanting to embarrass the American administration.
All eyes now on Labor’s July primary
Plenum vote delayed until Monday; Ben-Dahan: ‘Annexation from whom? Israel has the right on land’
By UDI SHAHAM,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Attorney-General Mandelblit closed the corruption case against opposition leader Herzog citing insufficient evidence.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"I don't want to say that the cigars and champagne have gone to your head," Herzog jests.
Netanyahu entered the Likud Knesset faction meeting on Monday in a defiant mood and issued a message of harsh criticism against the press, who he accused of trying to topple his government.
Conference marks 20th anniversary of death of President Herzog.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog spoke at a cultural event Saturday, bashing the prime minister, and Yair Lapid.
By LAURA SIGAL
Yesh Atid, headed by former journalist Yair Lapid, currently holds 11 seats in the Knesset, while the Likud retains the largest faction in parliament with 30.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Zionist Union criticizes UN vote on Israeli settlement, but lambasts PM for his "diplomatic typhoon" in response to the matter.
It was somewhat ironic then that the overnight deal Netanyahu made with residents of Amona was reached at 3 on Sunday morning.
"Hatred and racism are reaching new heights since our last election and will only intensify."
Despite the Labour party's multiple incidents of antisemitism recently, lawmakers visiting Israel declare renewed determination to fight it.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,GIL HOFFMAN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Herzog to apologize, saying he "can't believe he used the term 'virus' to describe settlers."
Herzog: PM didn’t mean for Rabin to be killed, but didn’t prevent it either; Gal-On: Netanyahu benefited from Rabin’s murder; Bennett: Left must stop blaming and trying to silence Right.
In a text message to Zionist Union MKs sent after the report came out midday, Herzog wrote that he was not negotiating; he was in synagogue for the past four hours.
“He was larger than life... Israel has never had such a leader. His contribution to everything good in Israel was huge. He was also the best teller of Israel’s story.”
The allegations focused on the November 2013 Labor leadership primary, in which Herzog defeated incumbent party chairwoman Shelly Yacimovich.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,GIL HOFFMAN
Channel 2 reported last week that Netanyahu and Herzog met twice, on Monday and Thursday at the Herzliya home of Leon Edri, a neighbor and confidant of the prime minister.
He said Israel needed to be smart in negotiating such deals, but should not publicly foreclose them.
Herzog said he saw the bullying within his own political camp a a great danger.
According to a report published Friday on Channel 2, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Zionist Union MK Isaac Herzog met in secret in Caesarea.
Opposition head: Jabotinsky would be ashamed of you.
The who's who of Israel news.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog's family tree takes some interesting turns.
The connection between the Opposition leader and the first chief rabbi of Ireland.
This is exactly the right moment for a responsible and clear-sighted Israeli leadership to enter into an intensive dialogue with EU leaders.
By ISAAC HERZOG
How has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior in the Amman embassy crisis been hypocritical?
By JEFF BARAK
What the Labor Party needs, in order to remain a central player in the political game, is a charismatic leader who is not perceived as a leftie par excellence.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Partnerships will have to be built and the sooner the better.
By GERSHON BASKIN
With all the attention Yair Lapid has been getting, you’d be forgiven for thinking Israel has two opposition leaders.