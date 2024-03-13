Five new ambassadors welcomed by Herzog, three from Africa affirm solidarity with Israel

Five new ambassadors presented their credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, bringing the total number of new ambassadors since October 7 to 21. The first of these presented credentials on October 24.

Despite the criticism leveled against Israel by several countries, diplomatic relations, for the most part, remain intact.

The most recent ambassadors are Eustaquito Nseng Esono from Equatorial Guinea, who is his country’s first resident ambassador to Israel; Alejandro Rubin Cymmerman from Paraguay, who is exploring the possibility of moving his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, while an Israeli delegation is currently in Paraguay with a view to re-opening the Israeli embassy there; Zaza Randelart from Georgia, who noted that Georgians have lived in Jerusalem since the 12th century; Willy Nyamitwe from Burundi, a devout Catholic who said that he was so excited to be in Israel that he “couldn’t wait to come to Jerusalem to present [his] credentials;” and Mahlaba Almon Mamba, from the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Paraguay ambassador with President Isaac Herzog. March 13, 2024. (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

Nyamitwe pointed out that Burundi is the only country other than Israel that has a Star of David on its national flag, and that the traditional greeting is “Shalom.”

Earlier this month, President Umaro Sissò Embalo of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa came to Israel and met with Herzog and others.

In individual ceremonies, all three African ambassadors voiced solidarity with Israel, condemned Hamas, conveyed the condolences of the leaders of their respective countries to the families of the victims, urged the speedy return of the hostages, and expressed a common interest with Israel in fighting terrorism, and in bringing peace and prosperity to the region.

Mamba also conveyed a request by the Queen Mother of Estwatini to come to Israel for medical treatment. He did not specify the nature of her illness, but Herzog instantly replied that Israel would be honored to help her, adding that Sheba Medical Center is known to be among the ten best hospitals in the world.

All three, on behalf of their leaders, also invited Herzog to visit their countries, and he issued reciprocal invitations.

Israel's status in the African Union

One of the key issues in Herzog’s discussions with the African envoys was Israel’s status in the African Union. He was assured that representatives of the countries of all three had given their support to Israel at AU meetings and also at the United Nations in Geneva. Moreover, the president of Equatorial Guinea suggested that the AU send a delegation to Israel to see the situation for themselves instead of acting on what they heard from others.

He also mentioned that his president is interested in bringing the embassy to Jerusalem.

Herzog broached the possibility of opening an Israeli embassy in Equatorial Guinea and enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations at all levels. Herzog also suggested that negotiations begin for a trade agreement.

Africa is very important to Israel, and has been since the beginning of Israel’s statehood, Herzog told the three ambassadors. He could not understand South Africa’s attitude. “How can anyone compare fighting terror to genocide?” he asked.

Cymmerman, who is Jewish and a lawyer by profession, has relatives in Israel, and was previously the Honorary Israel Consul in Paraguay.

Herzog welcomed him both as a representative of his country and as a member of the Jewish community in Paraguay.

Cymmerman told Herzog that Paraguay had voted in favor of the partition of Palestine at the historic meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on November 29, 1947.

At his meeting with Randelart, Herzog declared that relations between Israel and Georgia were “superb,” and Randelart replied that Israel has the “unconditional support of the president, the government, and the Georgian people,” which he emphasized provides for “an example to the world.”

The 16 other ambassadors who have taken up their roles during the Israel-Hamas war represent the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Albania, Norway, Finland, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Serbia, the United States, Singapore, North Macedonia, and Ecuador.