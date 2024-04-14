Ben-Gvir: Time to attack; Michaeli: Stop Gaza war, bring back hostages

Leading Israeli politicians on Sunday morning differed in their messages in statements made following Iran's overnight missile and drone attack against Israel.

"Impressive defense until now – now there must be a crushing attack," far-right National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

הגנה מרשימה עד עתה - עכשיו חייבים התקפה מוחצת — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 14, 2024

Michaeli: 'Time for a regional agreement to bring the hostages home'

Leader of the opposition Labor party, MK Merav Michaeli, argued that Israel should utilize the sympathy garnered by Iran's attack in order to strike a deal with Hamas to return the 133 people it is holding hostage.

"Kudos this morning to the intelligence and air defense capabilities of the IDF, to the defense establishment, and to the people who built and operated them," Michaeli wrote on X. Israeli fighter jets return after successfully intercepting inbound Iranian missiles. April 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Last night also proved once again how critical the strategic alliance with the US and the countries of the region is to the security of the State of Israel. Now the same people who incited against the USA, against regional agreements, and against the security establishment are trying to tell them that it is time for a 'decisive attack' without realizing that there is no such thing as Israel alone in the face of these threats," Michaeli wrote.

"Don't let them hide behind belligerent words and lead us into a terrible and never-ending regional war. Such a war is meant to serve Netanyahu, not the State of Israel. Now is the time to take advantage of the momentum for a regional agreement that will stop the war and bring our hostages home," Michaeli concluded.

כבוד גדול מגיע הבוקר ליכולות המודיעין וההגנה האווירית של צה"ל ומערכת הביטחון ולאנשים שבנו והפעילו אותן. הלילה הזה גם הוכיח שוב כמה הברית האסטרטגית עם ארה"ב ועם מדינות האזור קריטית לביטחונה של מדינת ישראל.עכשיו אותם אנשים שהסיתו נגד ארה"ב, נגד הסכמים אזוריים וגם נגד מערכת… — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) April 14, 2024

President Isaac Herzog wrote on X, "Bless you dear soldiers and commanders of the IDF and IAF. Bless the coalition of nations led by the US and @POTUS. Bless my sisters and brothers, the people of Israel, for their exceptional show of resilience. Together, the forces of good will overcome the forces of evil. Am Yisrael Chai!"