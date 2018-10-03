israel united states relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Visiting American Bar Association head Hilarie Bass sits down with the ‘Post’.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israelis kill each other with firearms at a small fraction of the rate of Americans, and licensed commercial security firms or highly trained civilians guard schools and field trips.
By JTA
US representatives ask group to push back against Trump’s curtailments.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The South Carolina Governor, who expressed her explicit support of Israel in the past, was backed by a majority of 96 senators.
By JOY BERNARD
Governor Nikki Haley is slated to sound harsh criticism against the UN for its treatment of "our close ally" in an appearance she is expected to make before the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said that the plan tilts toward Israel and is unacceptable to the Palestinians.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
"Israel will be responsible for any consequences to the issue of the metal detectors."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The largest US states have taken similar anti-BDS action.
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
If a state of war persists, Friedman said, “I strongly suggest that we blame someone other than Israel for this predicament.”
Under the declaration of cooperation, the CPAHA and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs agree to work together to preserve the cultural heritage of Israeli and American citizens in Europe.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Pew Research Center findings show Republicans more sympathetic than ever toward Israel, with Democrats increasingly divided, now equally likely to support the Palestinian cause.
At the Jewish National Fund’s National Conference, attendees demonstrated that at nearly 70, Israel is doing better than ever.
By NOA AMOUYAL
A Chabad rabbi brings Jewish life to Utah and forges an unlikely friendship.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
In the United States, Jewish identity must be sought out either in the synagogue or other Jewish institution.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Here are four things you ought to know about the Israeli-American diaspora.
By BEN SALES/JTA
The camp raised the flag as a gesture of "friendship and acceptance" for a visiting delegation.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The resolution would have the House affirm “that the Israeli-American community has contributed immensely to American society and culture.”
In many cases the callers were live, Goldenberg said, as opposed to the previous threat, when calls were recorded.
Adelson has spent only $10 to 25 million on Trump's turbulent presidential campaign compared to the $93-110 million he spent in his efforts to elect Mitt Romney in 2012.
Former Portuguese prime minister a vocal advocate for refugees.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In truth, the process is a bit more complex than the FVAP’s two-step summary, but requesting an absentee ballot should not take more than 20 minutes.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Musabbir Ali, a former campaign officer from East London, was suspended Thursday, London’s Jewish Chronicle reported. He is one of approximately 20 members to be suspended in recent months
La communauté juive d’outre-Atlantique, menacée entre autres par l’assimilation galopante, doit miser sur le renforcement de l’éducation. Sa survie en dépend
By STEVE LINDE
Si le contenu du programme de Donald Trump reste flou, Jérusalem a quelques bonnes raisons de se montrer optimiste
By HERB KEINON
A quelques jours des élections, les plus proches conseillers de la candidate démocrate dévoilent les détails du plan de rapprochement avec l’allié israélien
Que va faire Israël de l’aide américaine ? Renforcer l’aviation semble la priorité
By YAAKOV KATZ
Royce stood out for his pro-Israel steadfastness, which he said was rooted in hearing his father recount the horrors he witnessed as a GI who helped liberate Dachau.
The memorial ceremony is being organized by Efrat’s Orot Yehuda Yeshiva, a Bnei Akiva yeshiva.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley toured Yad Vashem on Friday.
This was vintage Netanyahu. He was articulate and animated.
A president's budget allows the White House to lay out its priorities for the year but is not legally binding.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Ssshh! The US Vice President's visit doesn’t really matter...
Mike Pence is scheduled to be welcomed Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak to the forum by video.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Pence will be the first senior US official to address the Knesset since President George W. Bush in May 2008.
“This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an IDF base.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“In our communities, for a lot of police officers, it’s a job, and I think that it’s more than a job for a lot of the officers in Israel because they are protecting their homeland.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
PM Netanyahu was speaking at Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting ahead of Donald Trump's arrival in Jerusalem on Monday.
The support could significantly improve chance of a seat for the Jewish state.
"We urge you to ensure that Israel is treated neither better nor worse than any other UN member in good standing," the letter states.
Lightstone has connections to both US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, as well as to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The statement said that Guterres “took notice with disappointment and alarm” at the decision by Israel “to build a new settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory.”
The PM announced his intention to discuss the settlements issue with Trump after the US administration released two recent statements that were critical of Israel's ongoing settlements construction.
Senate expected to vote against settlement resolution; Israel partially suspends UN funding.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Now the world can see what we have been facing for the past eight years," the source continued.
French ambassador says resolution in line with France’s position.
The State Department and the Netanyahu government fear what would replace the PA should it fall.
Haim Saban was one of the most generous benefactors of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The first two of the state-of-the-art fighters are scheduled to arrive on December 12.
The Public Security Ministry asked EVP to bring 40 fire-fighters. But another 20 are on standby and up to 100 are willing to come if needed.
Shapiro gave no hint as to what US President Barack Obama planned to do on the Mideast in the remaining two months of his term.
It is the 17th time the two leaders have met since 2009.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,HERB KEINON
The current military aid package, which provided Israel with some $30 billion in military assistance over the last decade, expires in October 2017.
Among the delegation were chiefs of the Orlando, Florida and San Bernadino, California, police departments, who recently witnessed unprecedented terrorist attacks in their cities.
Analysis: US-Israel on abortion – why has it played out so differently in the 2 countries? After landmark US ruling, an exploration of the Jewish state’s policies.
Agenda Item 7 mandates that the UNHRC debate Israeli human rights abuses against the Palestinians during each of its sessions.
Israel and the US have been locked in negotiations on the shape the next package will take.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Power's remarks will focus on how young people can help the UN live up to its core principles, including by fighting bias and injustice.
US president told regional leaders he intended to declare the city the capital of the Jewish State.
Why Israel needs to watch the warming ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia very carefully.
By MARTIN SIEFF
Opponents of the deal should be challenged by reporters to say, "you know what, we were wrong," Obama added, criticizing "the manufacturing of outrage" over stories tangential to the deal.
“Being angry at Israel and its leaders is one thing, as it shows they are still engaged, but being indifferent is terrible.”
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
We should take the opportunity to invest all the more in AIPAC and stabilizing the relationship for decades to come.
By MICHAEL GLASSMAN
Republican support for is Israel soaring while Democrat support continues to wane.
By NORM COLEMAN AND MATT BROOKS
This trip was a successful one. President Donald Trump was able to express unwavering support for Israel. Vice President Pence was his willing messenger.
By MICAH HALPERN
Israel’s efforts to explain itself will not crack through the closed intellectual circle of identity politics and partisanship.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The National Security Strategy enables the Israeli leadership to assess the opportunities and challenges derived from the American world view.
By AMOS YADLIN,AVNER GOLOV
Both are embroiled in investigations and both face tumultuous political environments.
By ODED ERAN
Frankly, as it relates to Israel the parties have switched roles – while the Democrats have pulled back, the Republican Party has become the gold standard for unwavering support for Israel.
By FRED MENACHEM
Visits to Israel allow congressional representatives to gain a deeper understanding of the country's needs.
By STEVE ISRAEL
For the foreseeable future America is indispensable for Israel’s national security interests, and Israel is indispensable for American defense interests.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Israel, a blessed land, is defended by the toughest tribe on earth.
By BRIAN WRIGHT O’CONNOR
From South Korea and Japan to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, America’s allies are wondering whether Trump’s recent actions are a sign of his commitment to defend them.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If you love American Jewry and want to make sure that our people hold hands across the Atlantic and remain one nation, this pilgrimage is indispensable.
By YISHAI FLEISHER
This week’s disclosures strengthen the sense that Trump's failure owes primarily to the deliberate subversion of his administration by his predecessor
"I am compelled to respond with disgust to recent attempts in the press and on social media to libel this American patriot."
By TRENT FRANKS
"If this was Haley’s first hurrah, it won’t take long for her to take her rightful place alongside, if not surpass the achievements of, a handful of predecessors whose mark was indelible."
By RUTHIE BLUM
Haley’s courage and moral vision come to the UN at a time when Israel’s standing in the world is changing.
Even though they want to expand consular activities in Jerusalem, it is unlikely that the Americans will do anything about evacuating the hotel, as long as the embassy remains in Tel Aviv.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ideologically speaking, Israel shares America’s values.
Though the precise words exchanged between the two behind closed doors are not known, Netanyahu was well aware of what to expect ahead of the tete-atete.
A Pew Research Center survey released last week showed that only 15 percent of respondents felt optimistic about this election. Far more chose descriptions such as “frustrated” or “disgusted."
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
How much longer will the Democratic Party be able to forestall the influence of a growing chorus of unfavorable voices on Israel?
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
As I fear for unity within Israel, I fear for the unity of American Jewry, and its ties with Israel.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
In late January at the United Nations, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon referred to Jewish towns and cities in Judea and Samaria as "provocative acts."
By HANK SHEINKOPF AND GEORGE BIRNBAUM,RONN TOROSSIAN
Keith Ellison said "At the time, I did not grasp [Louis] Farrakhan’s antisemitism," also expresses regret for opposition to assistance for Israel during last Gaza war.
GOP candidate’s controversial comments sometimes make task of bringing their communities to his camp more difficult, though change in discourse now happening, say Eve Stieglitz, Sajid Tarar.
Of biased judges, rigged probes, Saddam Hussein, emails and shady tarmac meetings.
Americans as a whole continue to support Israel by wide margin.
“Israel did use disproportionate force in Gaza,” said one college student. “I think that there ought to be more room in the American Jewish community for dissenting voices on Israel.”