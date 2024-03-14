'Israel is not a banana republic': Leaders slam Schumer's anti-Netanyahu speech

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog posted on X his response to statements by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of holding up peace in the Middle East and calling for elections in Israel.

"Israel is a sovereign democracy. It is unhelpful, all the more so as Israel is at war against the genocidal terror organization Hamas, to comment on the domestic political scene of a democratic ally. It is counterproductive to our common goals," Herzog wrote.

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid wrote that Schumer's speech "is proof that, one by one, Netanyahu is losing the staunchest supporters of Israel.

"What's worse is, he is doing it on purpose," the former prime minister charged. "Netanyahu is causing serious damage to the national effort to win the war and maintain Israel's security. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Former PM Bennett: Israel not a banana republic

Fellow former prime minister Naftali Bennett also sent a statement on the Senate majority leader's speech, stating that he "strongly opposes external political intervention in Israel's internal affairs.

"We are an independent nation, not a banana republic," Bennett wrote.

"With the threat of terrorism on its way to the West, it would be best if the international community would assist Israel in its just war, thereby also protecting their countries."