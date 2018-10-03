israeli police

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The police are continuing to patrol the area as a preventative measure.
By ARIANE MANDELL
“An Israeli resident can be an official in the Palestinian Authority, such as in its Education Ministry, by he cannot work for the Palestinian security system, it is against the law."
By UDI SHAHAM
Border policewoman Tsippi Yacovian, who was critically wounded and partially paralyzed after her spinal cord was severed, goes to court.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Footage of the incident emerged on Thursday morning of a Cohen violently confronting 50-year-old Mazen Shwiki.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hundreds of police entered Umm al-Hiran last Wednesday to demolish homes to clear the area for the establishment of a Jewish town in place of the Beduin village.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Après dix années consécutives de baisse, Israël connaît une recrudescence des accidents
de voiture. A qui la faute ? Les principaux acteurs de la sécurité routière se renvoient la balle
By DAVID BRINN
La coopération entre les polices israélienne et américaine est dans le viseur des militants de la cause noire aux Etats-Unis
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The 2015 beating of an Israeli Ethiopian soldier sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"We don’t want to be on the left side or the right side, we want to be on the side of the law."
Preparations for operation "Blue Shield 2" started several weeks ago.
Video footage of abuse of elderly residents, some in their 90s, at two nursing homes in Petah Tikvah and in Rehovot, was released by police.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Police patrols will focus on preventing terrorist attacks and cracking down on drunk driving.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A Border Police spokesperson said, "Israel Police and Border Police officers operate without distinction of religion, race or gender."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Coalition chair's wife named as close relative suspected.
The announcement came less than two weeks after the 'Post' revealed that the police had failed to interview two key witnesses even after the case was first reopened in July.
“It is allowed – according to the law – to receive gifts from friends,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset in January.
“If the bill isn’t personal and won’t influence the prime minister, why pass it hastily and under pressure?” Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria asked.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“This prohibition goes against the meaning of police work and investigations and must be opposed,” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated.
Lapidot: We need to remember that the prime minister is a busy man with a country to run
The suspect has previously served time in Israeli prison for crimes related to illegal weapons.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Police said in a statement that they would prevent every activity that glorifies terrorist attacks.
Additional security protocols will also remain in effect in and around Har Adar.
Police now bar illegal demonstrations from all major roadways.
Video footage emerged of police personnel dragging haredi men by their peot, or sidelocks, shoving them to the ground seemingly unprovoked.
By JEREMY SHARON
Security will be heightened all over the country on Friday for the first day of school.
Undercover agent infiltrates dealers' network for over 5 months.
According to a senior police authority, Harow’s future testimony will have a significant impact in strengthening the suspicion against Netanyahu.
The suspects were arrested for involvement in riots against police in Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The FPA regards journalists' treatment as “a shameful performance for a country that boasts that it is the Middle East’s only democracy and claims to be committed to freedom of the press.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President Reuven Rivlin met local Arab leaders and senior police officers to discuss how both groups can best work together.
Police arrested three Jewish men and one Arab man outside Temple Mount early Tuesday afternoon.
Indian officials ran practice drills exposing personnel and the general public to the stench.
The bikers met with and embraced police officers as a 'thank you' for protecting Jerusalem residents.
According to MK Amsalem, the bill is intended to aid the police by engendering integrity and public trust, not hinder their work.
Alsheich: Forces are searching for additional firearms inside compound.
54% of Israeli-Arabs say violence is a problem in their communities.
Residents slam police efforts in moshav.
Five units consisting of 38 officers will patrol beaches and hotels, focusing on issues of violence, drug and alcohol use, public order and crime.
“This is a multi-year plan," says Erdan, "not a plan that will make a miracle after almost 70 years of neglect.”
"I believe Netanyahu will be asked to give an explanation," Margalit said. "He was aware, and now [the police] know he was aware."
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Welfare minister Haim Katz, whose son has already been arrested for involvement in the corruption case, is brought in for questioning.
Police have been trying for months to obtain testimony from Packer, but because he frequently travels the world on his yacht, it has been difficult to bring him in for questioning.
According to police, the IDF received a report of the 20 men entering the Jewish holy site and afterwards the men were arrested.
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said that this move will not intimidate the NGO from continuing their actions.
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Former prime minister denied two chapters of own book, warned by Justice Ministry not to bypass censor office
The suspect was brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a remand hearing.
A police source said the circumstances of the case are under investigation and said that police “do not yet have a clear picture” of the case.
35% drop in complaints at participating police stations.
Clashes turned deadly in Kafr Kasim after a citizen resisted arrest.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
More than 10,000 officers from a wide range of units worked in close coordination with US Secret Service to ensure Trump’s historic trip to Jerusalem was safe.
Police found the boy in a severe state of neglect after neighbors contacted the Hadera Municipality to complain of a strong stench emanating from the apartment.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
MK Rosenthal said that his claim could be verified in "around two and a half months."
“We will continue to work for a greater presence of police on the roads, in Arab communities and in all city centers.”
The suspects were arraigned at Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where a judge remanded all of them for several days as the investigation continues.
Over 100,000 people attend Priestly Blessing service at Kotel.
The mother was reportedly distraught after her 12-year-old son died on Thursday.
“Police will ensure the security and ease of travel for the tens of thousands of visitors entering and exiting the Old City.”
In 2015 approximately 90% of cases opened into officers’ conduct were closed; and only approximately 4% resulted in an indictment.
Muslim clerics arrested in investigation of Saturday stabbings.
Some police officers responded with outrage, believing the PID was seeking to incriminate them.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, along with police officials, quickly condemned the act once the video was published, calling it “disgraceful” behavior.
The incident at an event hall is now under investigation by the Ministry of Justice Police Internal Investigations Unit, which declined to comment.
Halper, who immigrated to Israel from the US in 1973, heads the left-wing Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
According to police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, all public areas will be closely canvassed.
"This reminds them who they are as human beings and why they became officers in the first place," says Commissioner Alsheich.
Magen David Adom received reports of the shooting at 11:23 pm.
According to the indictment, one officer punched a man and attacked him with a hammer, shattering his hand and knee.
Police suspect Harow of fictitiously selling his government relations firm 3H Global while maintaining ownership when he began his position in the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014.
Minister says apology will be issued to family of slain Beduin teacher if investigators find incident was not a terror attack.
His comments came after reports emerged that Justice Ministry investigators have concluded that the incident in Umm al-Hiran was not a terrorist attack.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Sensitive position would oversee Netanyahu criminal probes
Yitzhaki’s retirement, announced on Monday alongside five other senior officers, comes at a sensitive time when the prime minister’s criminal investigation is still ongoing.
Police suspect a nationally motivated attack in pair of shootings on Tuesday
Details of the fire, which broke out around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, and the causes of the deaths in the sixth-floor apartment in the Talpiot neighborhood remained unclear.
35% increase from 2015 • 14% of new officers from minority populations.
While thousands of missing persons reports are filed with the police every year, around 60% of cases are solved in the first 24 to 48 hours.
The case is part of an international investigation into the acquisition of one of the world’s largest iron-ore mineral deposits.
Police are currently obligated to report information about cases to the state prosecutor and to the Knesset.
Joint List leader Ayman Oden says the law is "an unnecessary evil promoted by the prime minister."
The bill is sponsored by Bayit Yehudi MK Moti Yogev and supported by many Jewish citizens who live near mosques.
Police interrogations of non-security detainees would still be videotaped for offenses carrying heavy prison terms.
Developing: 80,000 evacuated around Haifa; Shin Bet and Police investigating background, Police Chief says not all fires caused by arson.
By HERB KEINON
Rabbi pleads guilty on two counts, apologizes to his victims.
The identity of the assailant is know to police and a search is underway to find him.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
We’re involved in a global war on terror, and we need to work together and build solidarity between law enforcement officers from around the world,’ says US officer.
Many US and Israeli cases of over-policing, cover-ups and weak prosecution of police involve elements of police racism, but that is only part of the story.
Many in Ethiopian Israeli community still not satisfied.
Al-Sheikh said that cracking down on “crime and terror” in east Jerusalem “will be hard, but we will do it” since the current more lawless situation is a “challenge to the rule of law.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
"It’s good for the police to share with children how we work to make things better," says counter-terrorism officer.
Among the delegation were chiefs of the Orlando, Florida and San Bernadino, California, police departments, who recently witnessed unprecedented terrorist attacks in their cities.
‘Obviously, the challenges in Jerusalem are different than in Tel Aviv, where there are more criminal-related incidents than terrorism’
Bar association says bill should cause us to tremble.
At the center of the case are a number of suspects who work in the human resources industry, and allegedly falsified records and inflated expenses.
By BEN HARTMAN
fire-fighting squadron
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A Tel Aviv restaurant owner’s violent encounter with police.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
The Israeli police confiscated, $200,000 cash, 2 luxury Audi vehicles and artifacts from Ancient Egypt and Pompeii.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
What were the police thinking when they took into custody Meni Naftali and Eldad Yaniv?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
These men gather five mornings a week to prepare the food for a soup kitchen and social club called Avivim.
By BARBARA SOFER
We get worked up when someone says something bad about Ethiopian Israelis, but what have we ourselves done lately to lend them a hand?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN