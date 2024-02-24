Jerusalem Post
Arrests and water cannons at Tel Aviv protests - Israel Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Arrests have been made at an unapproved protest in Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv for new elections, according to a statement by the Israeli police on Saturday night.

In their statement, the police said, "We continue our efforts to maintain public order in the face of protesters who continue to confront the police and refuse to obey our instructions in an attempt to block major roads that harm the routine residents of Tel Aviv and the surrounding area. So far, 18 rioters have been arrested."

"Following the violations of public order, the demonstrators who were not part of the planned protest approved by the police confronted the police officers and continued to block roads," the statement continued.

During the evacuation of the demonstrators, measures were used to disperse demonstrations, including water cannons, according to reports.

The police ended their statement, saying, "The Israel Police considers the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic country and allows protests as long as they are held within the framework of the law; at the same time, the police will not allow disturbances of any kind or damage to freedom of movement and any behavior that may endanger the safety of the public."

