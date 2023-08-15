The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police: Increase in investigations into protection rackets, sexual assault

There was an increase in solved extortion cases and suspects arrested compared to the same period last year, Israeli police said.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 18:03
Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Law enforcement claimed an increase in operations against protection racketeering and sexual assault cases since the beginning of the year, the Israel Police spokesperson said on Tuesday. 

There was an increase in solved extortion cases and suspects arrested compared to the same period last year, police said. Since the beginning of 2023, 15 protection racket cases were solved, compared to 8 between January and July 30. 51 suspects were arrested this year, compared to 15 last year

"The Israel Police considers handling the phenomenon of collecting sponsorship fees as one of the significant goals in the persistent fight against criminals," said Police Intelligence Superintendent Shmuel Sharvit.

"The Israel Police urges anyone who has fallen victim to the crime of protection racketing or found himself in a situation where criminals are trying to collect protection fees from him, to contact the Israel Police immediately so that we can deal with each case thoroughly and bring the criminals to justice."

On Monday two men were indicted for threatening contractors working on an access road to an IDF intelligence base in the south, demanding to be in charge of security for the worksite. Another alleged extortionist was indicted the same day after collecting protection fees. 

Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

New laws to combat crime

The Knesset passed a new protection racketeering law just before the recess that increased minimum penalties to five years, allowed easier confiscation of protection fees, and created a burden of proof for regular payments that didn't align with services provided.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen said on Friday that the law was already showing its impact with the arrest of the racketeer Rami Ismail, the head of a major extortion ring in the north of Israel. Cohen said that they were choking off the financial oxygen lines for criminal organizations. 

The police also said on Tuesday that there was a 28% increase compared to last year for the amount of sexual assault cases opened this year, which they said was due to increased trust by victims. 90% of the solved cases involved victims from the Arab community. 

"The increase in the number of cases involving sexual assault shows that more and more citizens see the police as the only address for dealing with these crimes," said Sharvit. "The Israel Police will continue to invest resources to bring about the complete eradication of the phenomenon with the aim of strengthening the public's sense of security."

Police announced on Tuesday the extended detention of Eliyahu Grossbard, a Jerusalem resident in his 50s who had committed a series of sexual offenses against minors over several years.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by