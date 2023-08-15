Law enforcement claimed an increase in operations against protection racketeering and sexual assault cases since the beginning of the year, the Israel Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There was an increase in solved extortion cases and suspects arrested compared to the same period last year, police said. Since the beginning of 2023, 15 protection racket cases were solved, compared to 8 between January and July 30. 51 suspects were arrested this year, compared to 15 last year

"The Israel Police considers handling the phenomenon of collecting sponsorship fees as one of the significant goals in the persistent fight against criminals," said Police Intelligence Superintendent Shmuel Sharvit.

"The Israel Police urges anyone who has fallen victim to the crime of protection racketing or found himself in a situation where criminals are trying to collect protection fees from him, to contact the Israel Police immediately so that we can deal with each case thoroughly and bring the criminals to justice."

On Monday two men were indicted for threatening contractors working on an access road to an IDF intelligence base in the south, demanding to be in charge of security for the worksite. Another alleged extortionist was indicted the same day after collecting protection fees.

Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

New laws to combat crime

The Knesset passed a new protection racketeering law just before the recess that increased minimum penalties to five years, allowed easier confiscation of protection fees, and created a burden of proof for regular payments that didn't align with services provided.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen said on Friday that the law was already showing its impact with the arrest of the racketeer Rami Ismail, the head of a major extortion ring in the north of Israel. Cohen said that they were choking off the financial oxygen lines for criminal organizations.

The police also said on Tuesday that there was a 28% increase compared to last year for the amount of sexual assault cases opened this year, which they said was due to increased trust by victims. 90% of the solved cases involved victims from the Arab community.

"The increase in the number of cases involving sexual assault shows that more and more citizens see the police as the only address for dealing with these crimes," said Sharvit. "The Israel Police will continue to invest resources to bring about the complete eradication of the phenomenon with the aim of strengthening the public's sense of security."

Police announced on Tuesday the extended detention of Eliyahu Grossbard, a Jerusalem resident in his 50s who had committed a series of sexual offenses against minors over several years.