The State Attorney's Office announced on Monday on X that it has given its consent for the Israel Police to launch investigations into numerous cases involving the dissemination of support and praise for the terrorist activities of Hamas.

This decision comes in the wake of heightened security concerns and a firm commitment to combat any expressions of support for terrorism within the country.

In a significant move, the State Attorney's Office has authorized the police to identify the individuals responsible for these publications and, when deemed necessary, request that the courts detain them throughout the legal proceedings.

As of now, the police have initiated investigations into nearly 100 suspects, with some already apprehended and set to be held in detention while further investigations take place.

Zero-tolerance stance towards those who openly express support for the enemy

This decisive action reflects the State Attorney's zero-tolerance stance towards those who openly or indirectly express support for the enemy and their reprehensible actions, which have targeted and harmed Israeli citizens. Israeli border police take cover by a vehicle following a mass infiltration by Hamas by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The State Attorney's Office underscores that these investigations, arrests, and subsequent prosecutions should extend to anyone who publishes praise and support for such heinous acts, even if it involves a single publication, provided it is deemed severe and pertinent to the current security situation.

This move comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict, where the IDF and security forces are engaged in defending the nation against relentless threats from terrorist organizations.

"The State Attorney's Office will act resolutely against any expression of support of incitement to terrorist acts and violence," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Several prominent education institutions have already referred cases of students praising terrorism to the State Attorney's Office."

פרקליטות המדינה אישרה בימים האחרונים למשטרת ישראל לפתוח בחקירה בעשרות מקרים של פרסומי תמיכה ושבח למעשי הטרור של החמאס והנחתה לאתר את המפרסמים ולבקש מבתי המשפט לעצור אותם עד תום ההליכים, במקרים המתאימים. עד כה, חקרה משטרת ישראל קרוב ל-100 חשודים חלקם כבר הובאו ויובאו להארכת מעצר — פרקליטות המדינה (@praklitut) October 16, 2023

Amit Isman, the State Attorney, and Alon Altman, Deputy State Attorney for Special Tasks, have jointly granted the police the exceptional authority to initiate investigations without prior approval from the State Attorney's Office in cases that are clear-cut instances of support for terrorist organizations and their violent actions.

"Any communication from security agencies regarding publications that praise and support terrorism by Israelis will be immediately addressed by the Attorney's Office," they wrote.