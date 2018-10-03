03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Kiwi.com, based in the Czech Republic, has grown rapidly in recent years. It has become one of the biggest and most popular flight search engines and tickets resellers in the world.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Sygic Travel has been helping people plan trip itineraries since 2011.
By ARIEL SHAPIRO
“The new route now makes Montreal another hub for Israelis to make connections throughout Canada and the US.”
By DAVID BRINN
Israelis will be able to spend the upcoming fall in Venice as British carrier extends flights offered.
By SHARON UDASIN
Taxi finding app wins tender for airport service to Ben Gurion, promises 31% price drop
By GLOBES
Of the 739,000 tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter of 2017, about 655,000 traveled by air, 20% more than during the same period in 2016.
Recent claims that Delta Airlines has discriminated against Jewish passengers and crew on flights to Israel based on ethnicity alone leaves me stupefied
By MARK FELDMAN
This is one city where even a smattering of American history will enhance the visit of a tourist, foreign or domestic.
By BEN G. FRANK
The palm-lined city long known for its old-school beach culture and retirees sleekly melds with a hot new downtown district and exciting, innovative arts scene.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Allegedly, threats of violence led to the family being deplaned.
By JTA
It may be jarringly non-Jewish by name, but St. Viateur’s Bagels in the city’s Mile End neighborhood has produced the quintessential Montreal bagel for 60 years.
A Jewish glance at Amsterdam and the Fjord towns of Norway.
By MARION REISS
Not including fuel costs and the emergency landing, the detour cost an estimated 20,000 euros.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Touring 2,ooo kilometers and years of European civilization via the Danube and Rhine
By IRVING SPITZ
The beautiful city of Copenhagen is full of history, people and bikes.
By HANOCH NE'EMAN
“It’s not a disease but a cultural phenomenon,” say the psychiatrists. One of the triggers of the syndrome comes from unrealistic expectations before visiting holy sites.
By SARAH LEVI
Kenya Belize it? Passover is right around the corner, Raleigh!
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
“Enjoy your Thailand holiday, but please leave the electronic cigarettes at home."
By HERB KEINON
The government of Uruguay slammed Israel’s ambassador for using social media to criticize a statement by the country’s chancellor that called Tel Aviv the capital of the Jewish state.
South Africa’s troubled streets and tragic politics are no reason to avoid visiting its pristine landscapes and stunning wildlife.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
My unforgettable 60th-birthday journey
By MOTTI VERSES
When an airline says they’re running out of money or the controlling interest cuts off the pipeline, wise consumers had best be prepared.
Cyprus became an independent republic in 1960.
"Puerto Rico... you lovely island... island of tropical breezes” – from West Side Story, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
So far only Airlines owned by Arab states impacted. Clarifications on Department of Homeland Security restrictions expected Thursday.
By REUTERS
Agent training includes developing skills for handling these worst-case scenarios. Consumers, too should be prepared before embarking upon any trip.
The decoration and furnishing reflect the sea motif with shades of blue and pure white that radiate tranquility and calmness.
By TALY SHARON
Discover central Arava with Itsik Marom.
By ITSIK MAROM
Ticket prices are working in the consumers' favor.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
The hotel's musical weekend was expanded to include cultural, literary, theatrical and culinary events that will take place from November to May.
The top five countries of origin for tourists to Israel were the US, Russia, France, Germany and the UK.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Eight new entrances to aircraft will open in the coming few weeks and there are plans to add 86 check-in points and additional self-service check-in facilities.
I’ve mined the data and perused projections to bring you my outlook for the coming year.
The bright rock at Rosh Hanikra creates a natural phenomenon where its soft rock is constantly changing by its relentless neighbor - the blue sea.
Watching airline personnel running around after announcing such a cancellation, you’d think this had never happened before. Avoiding cancellations requires some simple advance planning.
Spa Village in Hamat Gader, the largest natural hot springs resort in Israel, is a tropical paradise.
The Spanish airline will be flying daily with a new long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A330-200, starting in April 2018.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The northern guest facility also offers some pretty jaw-dropping views of the Kinneret, the Golan Heights and wide tracts of the Western and Upper Galilee.
By BARRY DAVIS
The young travelers were stuck for four days on a mountain in Mongolia.
"At this time, terror organizations, especially the Islamic State, are highly motivated to carry out terrorist attacks all over the world."
By EYTAN HALON
At Israel's northern oasis, there's something for everyone in the family.
In Israel, the three airlines – El Al, Israir and Arkia – have never been thought of as disruptors.
The Setai Sea of Galilee Hotel blends boutique sophistication and elegant pampering on the shores of the Kinneret.
By DANIEL KRA
Knesset cancels year-long wait time, as law goes into effect next month.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Will this protect or infringe citizen's rights?
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The memorial commemorates Nimrod Segev and his tank crew, who were killed along with him: Gilad Shtukelman, Nir Cohen and Noam Goldman.
The Carmel Forest Spa and Resort offers a very unique getaway.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Some 349,000 foreigners visited during April – a record and an increase of 38% over the same period last year.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel urges all of its citizens to avoid travel to the North African nation, and advises all of its nationals currently in the country to immediately return to Israel.
Locally made schnapps, apfelstrudel and, of course, stunning Alpine scenery and inviting lakes are all part of the Carinthia and SalzburgerLand regions
By JEFF BARAK
A look at the Prime Minister’s Counter-Terror Bureau.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
World’s largest conference of travel bloggers held in Israel for first time.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Spots are open for three separate delegations of 10 to 12 passengers to participate in the eight-day trips scheduled for June 2018.
The latest fixture in the Atlas Hotel collection boasts of elegant comfort in the center of the "Eternal City."
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
George Bernard Shaw said it best: “Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine and at last you create what you will.”
With Bangkok sinking, tourists might plan to visit sooner than later.
By ARI BAR-OZ
World-renowned designer Inge Moore brings her vibrant vision to life in the new Jerusalem Orient Hotel.
Despite the rise of the far-right in Austria, the city has much to offer Jewish visitors
By ROBERT HERSOWITZ
By HAIM WATZMAN
Aside from its reputation as a magnet for romance and eternal love, Verona has also been officially recognized by UNESCO for its incredible architectural structure and famous tourist sites.
By MEITAL SHARABI
They say you can never go back.
Israeli citizens should always check that the cruise they’ve booked doesn’t disembark in countries that are not welcoming to Israelis.
By REVITAL HORESH
Every August Earth enters the comet trail of Swift-Tuttle. This annual occurrence is anticipated by sky-gazers throughout August, with the peak on August 10, as a meteor shower. Why not consider trav
By RHONA BURNS
Beautiful beaches, picturesque villages and exciting cuisine
Exciting family visits along the prestate sites of Aliya Bet
The whole country becomes Jerusalemites to celebrate half a century of reunification
Thinking of your next trip? Why not Alaska? Even though its capital is inaccessible by car, and traveling does take some planning, it’s well worth the effort
The easyHotel franchise was launched by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 2004, now operates in Britain, six other European countries and the UAE.
Aerial aspirations would potentially pave way for increased commercial ties between the two nations that do not have formal diplomatic relations.
Confusion follows a US Supreme Court decision on Monday that allowed the long-delayed executive order to take effect, but significantly narrowed its scope.
Refugees who are "in transit" and already have been approved would be able to travel to the United States.
By MICHAEL WILNER
‘My thanks are for you, Ischia, to whom a fair wind has brought me rejoicing with dear friends from soiled productive cities."
By SHAWN RODGERS
While still somewhat unknown to Israelis, Paraguay has become the fastest-growing tourist destination in South America.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Up and about in Zambia.
By DAVID ZETLER
The ‘Times’ trip to Iran will set you back a minimum of $7,995, but the real question is how much will turning this aggressive state into another travel destination on par with Venice.
By BARBARA SOFER
One of life’s little joys is listening to conversations of people around you who are speaking in a language they think you don’t understand.
“Something tells me it’s all happening at the zoo/ I do believe it, I do believe it’s true”.
Change in Cuba? Possibly, but remember, a lot has happened in almost 60 years.
By MEREDITH HOLBROOK
Discover the ‘blissful, serene enjoyment in knowing that there are folks having the time of their life at something you might have loved to do, but are skipping’
By BRIAN BLUM
I’m glad I called Flannery out on this issue.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
ARE THE youth going abroad representative of Israel?
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Visit some of Israek's most exciting attractions.
With more similarities to Israel than you think, Taiwan has become a natural destination for Israelis.
By SUSAN LERNER
Airlines excelling in customer service do so by helping flyers enjoy even most routine aspects of travel
Here are some tips for children traveling unaccompanied on flights.
Valencia and its surroundings are often ignored when planning trips
to the Iberian Peninsula. It’s time to take a look
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Coupled with the price of fuel going down, airlines in every corner of the world are coming up with new and innovative ways to relieve you of your hard-earned cash.
Both India and China have become the darlings of the Israel government, its economy and the tourism industry.
As Nice continues to reel from the consequences of the tragic terror attack it suffered last years, tourists slowly go back to flocking Cote D'Azur scenic capital.