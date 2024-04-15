Fine wines in Jerusalem's Judean Hills

Mark and David visit two of the many wineries in the hills to the west of Jerusalem. They meet the founder and winemaker of Domaine Du Castel before heading for the vineyards of Nevo Winery.

Along the way, they hear the unusual stories of the founders of both wineries, visit the bottling rooms and cellars and drink way too much wine in the great visitor centers.

L'Chaim!

French oak barrels in the Domaine Du Castel cellar. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

