Lawmakers to Twitter: ban Hezbollah and Hamas-related accounts

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of Congressmen sent a letter on Tuesday to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, demanding the social media platform will ban Hezbollah and Hamas affiliated accounts from using the platform.



Reps. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Tom Reed (NY-23), Max Rose (NY-11), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), said that Twitter is “blatantly violating US law,” and demanded that Twitter remove these accounts by November 1.

The group first reached out to Twitter last month. Carlos Monje, Twitter’s US director of public policy and philanthropy, wrote in response that “Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation.”“All individuals accessing or using Twitter’s services must adhere to the policies set forth in the Twitter rules,” Monje said in his response. “There is no place on Twitter for terrorist organizations, violent extremist groups or individuals who affiliate with and promote their illicit activities.”Monje explained that Twitter distinguishes between the political and military factions of these organizations.“We may make limited exceptions for groups that have reformed or are currently engaging in peaceful resolution processes, as well as groups with representatives who have been elected to public office through elections, as is the case with parts of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Monje said.The lawmakers, outraged by the response, demanded Twitter take action.“Twitter is blatantly [violating] the law,” Gottheimer told The Jerusalem Post. “I don’t understand, based on their response to me, why they wouldn’t do everything possible to prevent the spread of terror. I am not going to let our foot up off the gas on this, and I will call them into a committee to testify, to explain to the American public why they are supporting terror, And why they think it’s acceptable to do so.”Gottheimer said lawmakers should do “everything possible to prevent US-based companies from enabling terrorist organizations.”“Social media is an easy vehicle for Hamas and Hezbollah and other terrorist foreign terrorist organizations to communicate with the world,” Gottheimer said. “There’s existing US law that precludes it.”When asked about the bipartisan letter to Twitter, Gottheimer told the Post that both parties would continue to cooperate on this issue because “there’s nothing partisan about the fight against terror.”“This is about America before the party and about protecting our country and our allies, including, of course, Israel, a key ally in the fight against terror,” he said. “We’ll continue to work on this in a bipartisan manner.”Reed issued a press statement encouraging Twitter to remove accounts associated with Hamas and Hezbollah.“As a proud New Yorker, and someone who lived through 9/11, I know the pain and anguish terrorist activity causes,” Reed said. “All other social media companies are taking steps to comply with US law. Why does Twitter think they are above the law?”Rose cited the Foreign Terrorist Organizations designation as a reason that Twitter should remove the profiles.“This shouldn’t be hard: groups that are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations shouldn’t be on social media channels,” said Rose, the Chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism. “The FTO designation is a clear standard for removing content, and there’s no reason why exceptions should be made for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and their affiliates as they continue to sponsor violent radical extremism.”

