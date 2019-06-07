Dems introduce resolution reaffirming US commitment to two-state solution

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

WASHINGTON - A group of eight Democratic senators introduced a resolution Thursday that reaffirms the United States commitment to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and notes "that Israeli annexation of territory in the West Bank would undermine peace and Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state."





Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced the resolution, and two Democratic hopefuls, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, joined as co-sponsors.

"Unilateral annexation of portions of the West Bank would jeopardize prospects for a two-state solution, harm Israel's relationship with its Arab neighbors, threaten Israel's Jewish and democratic identity, and undermine Israel's security," the resolution says.

"A two-state solution is the best hope to preserve Israel's Jewish and democratic nature while fulfilling the Palestinians' right to self-determination, creating a foundation for just and durable peace and prosperity."

J street welcomed the new resolution, and released a statement which argues that "this resolution could not be more timely, given that the first stage of the Trump administration's long-anticipated initiative related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – an economic workshop in Bahrain – is now set to take place at the end of June."

According to J Street President, Jeremy Ben-Ami, "This resolution is an important warning to the Trump administration against any attempts to encourage annexation or undercut the ultimate prospects for a two-state solution. It's vital that the Senate recommit to long-held, bipartisan principles — and reject a path that leads Israel down a path towards permanent occupation and endless conflict."

J Street also noted it would support a different, bi-partisan resolution by Lindsey Graham and Chris Van-Hollen, once it's introduced. Axios' Barak Ravid reported Tuesday that Israel is trying to prevent the Senate from passing a bipartisan resolution endorsing a two-state solution.

According to the report, Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador in the US, as well as embassy officials, have been lobbying Graham and Van Hollen to remove the words "two-state solution" from the text – but the two senators rejected the lobbying efforts.

