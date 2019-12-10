Donald Trump calls impeachment a 'WITCH HUNT!'

After House Democrats announced formal charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and stalling congress, he fired back with a series of tweets.
Trump described the impeachment charges on Twitter as a "WITCH HUNT!" He then attacked both House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff."Nadler just said that I 'pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.' Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!"
"Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!"
He then urged his followers to "read the Transcripts!" and claimed that “'us' is a reference to [the] USA, not me!"Republican Senator Lindsey Graham quickly came to the president's defense online. He wrote that the Democrats were "the people who are guilty of ‘Abuse of Power’," quoting the impeachment articles.
Graham tweeted that "the desire to impeach President Trump began the day he was sworn in as president.""This is a sad and dangerous moment for the American political system," he added.
The president's son, Eric Trump, tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "her swamp creatures are truly trying to destroy our nation." He also stated that their actions are "why Americans universally hate Washington D.C.""Americans don’t agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don’t have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager, said in a statement.Prior to the announcement, Trump took to Twitter to preemptively criticize the move."To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election."
Following legthy hearings and months of political mudslinging, the House Democrats announced the formal articles of impeachment against Trump on December 10. During the announcement Nadler said, "No one, not even the president, is above the law.""Our elections are a cornerstone of democracy ... the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections," Nadler added.The House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment by Thursday, December 12.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Trump described the impeachment charges on Twitter as a "WITCH HUNT!" He then attacked both House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff."Nadler just said that I 'pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.' Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!"
Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019
"Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!"
Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019
He then urged his followers to "read the Transcripts!" and claimed that “'us' is a reference to [the] USA, not me!"Republican Senator Lindsey Graham quickly came to the president's defense online. He wrote that the Democrats were "the people who are guilty of ‘Abuse of Power’," quoting the impeachment articles.
The people who are guilty of ‘Abuse of Power’ are the House Democrats who are pushing impeachment -- not President @realDonaldTrump.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2019
Graham tweeted that "the desire to impeach President Trump began the day he was sworn in as president.""This is a sad and dangerous moment for the American political system," he added.
What the Democrats seem intent on doing in this partisan impeachment threatens the office of the presidency itself. This is a sad and dangerous moment for the American political system.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2019
The president's son, Eric Trump, tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "her swamp creatures are truly trying to destroy our nation." He also stated that their actions are "why Americans universally hate Washington D.C.""Americans don’t agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don’t have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager, said in a statement.Prior to the announcement, Trump took to Twitter to preemptively criticize the move."To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election."
To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019
Following legthy hearings and months of political mudslinging, the House Democrats announced the formal articles of impeachment against Trump on December 10. During the announcement Nadler said, "No one, not even the president, is above the law.""Our elections are a cornerstone of democracy ... the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections," Nadler added.The House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment by Thursday, December 12.
Reuters contributed to this report.