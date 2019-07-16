FBI finds Epstein kept piles of cash, diamonds and a fake passport

Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
FBI agents unearthed massive piles of cash, diamonds, and a fake passport issued under a false name with the picture of alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with an address listed in Saudi Arabia, The New York Post reported on Monday.
Epstein, who used to have social contacts with well known figures in US and world politics - including US President Donald Trump, former US president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Ehud Barak - is being investigated for suspicion of paying minors for sex.
“As soon as the current charges about Epstein were known," said Barak, "I instructed my lawyers to examine our options for removing the company associated with Epstein from the Limited Partnership,” the Jewish Press reported.
Under US law, a sexual assault on a child takes place when the child is under 15 years of age and the person committing the sexual assault is four years older than the victim.
Prosecutors said Epstein kept various lewd photographs in his home safe.
Epstein, who is a wealthy financier, was arrested on July 6 for alleged sex trafficking of minors.
His assets are estimated to be worth roughly $559 million, CNBC reported.
He was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a child for prostitution and struck a plea bargain with US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alexander Acosta.
Acosta, who is the current US Secretary of Labor, announced he will step down on Friday.
Unlike 2008, when he pleaded guilty, Epstein claims he is not guilty of the allegation he paid young teenage girls, who are considered children under US law, for sexual favors in his NY and Florida homes.
The decision regarding Epstein being granted bail or not will be announced on Thursday. If granted, the bail is expected to be to the tune of $100m.
Among the assets Epstein owns and are now public knowledge is an island in the US Virgin Islands called Little St. James.
Local St. Thomas boat charters operator Kevin Goodrich told NBC “everybody called it ‘Pedophile Island.’”
Another St. Thomas resident told NBC local people thought Epstein was “too rich to be policed properly.”
