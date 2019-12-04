The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

JINSA to ‘Post’: Defense pact wouldn’t restrict Israel freedom of movement

JINSA has been working for a few months on a draft for such a treaty, which has gained the support of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 22:03
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
WASHINGTON – A mutual defense treaty between the US and Israel would not restrict Israel’s freedom of operation, Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), told The Jerusalem Post.
JINSA has been at the forefront of this issue for 18 months and created a draft treaty in July, which has gained the support of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
“I think it will be the biggest advancement in a long time regarding the US-Israel relationship, and I think it will be the biggest deterrent to a big war in a very long time,” Graham said at JINSA’s gala event in Washington last month. “My hope is that we can draft a mutual defense agreement that is consistent with Israel’s ability to defend herself, consistent with the United States’ strategic interest – which is to make sure that our No. 1 ally in the region doesn’t go by the wayside.
“If we can pull this off,” he added, “I think it would be one of the most important things we’ve ever done to solidify this relationship. I think it will have a calming effect on a region that needs some calm.”
Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said that Israel’s top officials would welcome such a treaty.
“That’s something that I strongly support,” the ambassador said. “The treaty would do three things. First, it would give powerful expression to the alliance between America and Israel. The second thing it would provide is a layer of deterrence against the most extreme threats that Israel faces, thereby enhancing both security and stability. And third, it would give a platform to upgrade the alliance between our two countries dramatically. I strongly believe that the mutual defense treaty is part of the effort to strengthen the alliance.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been trying to promote such a pact in recent months. He discussed it with US President Donald Trump before Israel’s September elections. Netanyahu addressed the pact again on Monday, and said he spoke at length with Trump on Sunday “about the historic opportunities that we will have in the coming months – among them, the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel as well as a defensive alliance with the US.”
Netanyahu said these were things that “we could only dream about, but which now we have the opportunity to implement.”
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, however, said on Monday that his party “does not support any agreement that will limit operations undertaken by the State of Israel or the ability of the IDF to defend itself against the threats it faces.”
“I have a strong appreciation for our strategic relationship with the United States, our great ally with whom we share deeply rooted values and common interests,” he added. “But there arise serious concerns that a prime minister preoccupied with his own affairs may permit the limitation of our security forces’ freedom of action, in clear contradiction to the position held by our security mechanisms for decades.”
ACCORDING TO Makovsky, “the treaty explicitly says that it doesn’t [restrict Israel’s freedom of movement]. In reality, the United States has mutual defense pacts with about 50 other countries, and it hasn’t restricted America’s freedom of movement and hasn’t restricted the freedom movement of other countries,” he said.
“It didn’t restrict the freedom of movement of the British when they went into the Falkland Islands [in 1982]. It didn’t restrict freedom of movement of the French in Mali or in Algeria decades ago. History doesn’t support that view. I know that is the concern of a number of people who have criticized the mutual defense pact, but I’m not concerned about that at all.
“We drafted it as a way forward – as a basis for discussion,” he clarified. “I have no inside information if that’s going be what the they’re going to adopt.”
Asked what the need for such a pact is, Makovsky said it could contribute to stability in the region, “just like the 50 other mutual defense pacts of the United States; they’ve also contributed to stability.”
“The trajectory in the region is of a major war between Iran and Hezbollah, and Israel. That’s not in the US interest to happen,” he said. “So, we want to try to reduce the chances of such a war, because that war not only is it not in our interest, because it would affect Israel, but it would likely spill over to other parts of the region.
“We want to deter that war from happening, and if it breaks out to kind of mitigate the intensity and the scope of that war,” he continued. “So, I think in the US interest it would have a lot of value. I would add that it’s not the only element that we believe is important. We also put out a paper right before the annual dinner two weeks ago that also talked about accelerating delivery of weapons to Israel under the 10-year MOU.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz ron dermer jewish Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Refuting US Rep. Levin’s letter against settlements By GIL TROY
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by