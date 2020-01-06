The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Judge Judy endorses Bloomberg for US president

Celebrity endorsements don't usually make or break an election, but Judge Judy could be an exception.

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 6, 2020 16:38
Judge Judy (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Judge Judy
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
America's favorite judge has ruled in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, and has officially endorsed him, a new campaign ad revealed.
Justice Judith Sheindlin, better known to most as TV's Judge Judy, announced her support on Monday in a 30-second campaign ad video simply titled "Judge Him."
In the video, Sheindlin explained her reasons for supporting Bloomberg.
"I'd like to say you can judge someone's character by what they've done," she said. "Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things, and will truly be a great president."
She touts Bloomberg's executive achievements, government experience and his philanthropic efforts.
"His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times."
Celebrity endorsements are nothing new in politics. In fact, some credit Oprah Winfrey's endorsement of Barack Obama in 2007 with earning him over a million votes, according to The Hill.
However, they usually don't make or break an election.
That being said, Judge Judy could very well be an exception.
As a billionaire candidate, Bloomberg struggles to connect with much of the working class, especially in the face of many other candidates' anti-billionaire policies and rhetoric. However, Judge Judy has built up credibility over 25 years on the air, with her show often being viewed by tens of millions of viewers.
In fact, according to a 2013 poll, more Americans trust Judge Judy than the Supreme Court.
Her popularity is attributed to her sense of humor and the perceived legitimacy that she and other daytime television hosts such as Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are perceived to have – rather than playing a character, many viewers believe these hosts are simply who they say they are.
But there is a serious side of Judge Judy as well. Indeed, her program transcends most daytime TV shows because of her devotion to highlighting the need for people to be responsible for their own actions.
Whether this gives Bloomberg, who is currently trailing in third place at the time of writing, the edge he needs remains to be seen.


Tags michael bloomberg american politics Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies