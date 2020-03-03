The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Michael Bloomberg says he needs more gun protection than average citizen

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made the case Monday that he requires more gun protection than the average citizen due to persistent threats against his life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2020 18:59
Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg speaks during a live televised town hall in Manassas, Virginia, U.S. March 2, 2020. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg speaks during a live televised town hall in Manassas, Virginia, U.S. March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made the case Monday that he requires more gun protection than the average citizen due to persistent threats against his life, and the enormous amount of wealth he possesses.
Bloomberg was confronted on the question of gun control during a Fox News town hall  in Virginia when a person in attendance asked him why he supports more restrictive measures while employing a heavily armed security team to protect him.
One voter in Virginia asked Bloomberg “how [he justifies] pushing for more gun control when [he] has an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that [he] seeks to ban the common citizen from owning? Does [his[ life matter more than mine, or my family’s, or these people’s?”
“Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, OK?” Bloomberg answered in response. “And some of them are real. That just happens when you’re the mayor of New York City or you’re very wealthy and if you’re campaigning for president of the United States. You get lots of threats."
Bloomberg also weighed-in on some of his policy proposals, saying that the laws he's supporting are designed to “prevent us from selling guns to people with psychiatric problems, criminals, or people that are minors,” in addition to his call to close private gun sales loophole.
“If you think we should sell guns to people that have psychiatric problems or are 12 years old or people who have a criminal record, then I guess we just come at this from very situations, but that’s what I think,” Bloomberg added.
Some attendees jeered at Bloomberg for his proposals, causing the moderators to cut to a commercial break. Bloomberg, considered a moderate Democrat among the field of contenders in the Democratic primary, has called for a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and wants to push gun owners to report their assault rifles to the federal government.
Similarly, Bloomberg has also called for stricter requirements in storing firearms, and a federal ban on guns in an around educational institutions, besides law enforcement. 


