Rashida Tlaib condemns terror attack in West Bank

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) took to Twitter to condemn the recent terror attack in the West Bank leaving one teenage girl dead and her bother and father in the hospital.



Tlaib tweeted that, "This is absolutely tragic & horrible. My heart goes out to Rina's family. More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace."

This is absolutely tragic & horrible. My heart goes out to Rina's family. More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace. https://t.co/lQ4qrYf6ig — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 24, 2019

Her tweet was in response to IfNotNow, a progressive, activist movement that constantly condemns Israel's actions in the West Bank and around Gaza, which also condemned the attack on Twitter.The group tweeted, "We are mourning the death of Rina Schnerb [sic], who was only 17 years old. Our thoughts are with her friends and family."We're not confused: the rightward drift of Israeli and US govts make the situation on the ground less safe for Israelis and Palestinians."The IDF is still scourging the West Bank for those responsible.According to the military, an improvised explosive device exploded at the Ein Buvin spring. According to the police, it was determined that the IED had been planted earlier at the spring and remotely detonated when the family approached.This is the third terror attack in the West Bank this month.Rina Shenrav of Lod, was critically wounded in the explosion at Ein Bubin and was treated at the scene before succumbing to her wounds. She was buried in her home city of Lod at 3.30 p.m., just one week after celebrating her 17th birthday. Rina's brother, Dvir, and father, Rabbi Eitan Shenrav, were both taken to hospital, where they in stable condition.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

