Trump calls CNN anchor “dumbest man on television”

President lashes out over Dem debate question

By
July 31, 2019 21:32
1 minute read.
Trump calls CNN anchor "dumbest man on television"

. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

US President Donald Trump called CNN anchor Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television,” in a tweet on Wednesday.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that,” Trump tweeted.

“No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes - and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom,” he added. “Don’t hold your breath!”

Trump was voicing his anger over a question about Trump supporters who “prioritize the economy over the president’s bigory.”

The question was posed to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), by Lemon, one of the moderators, at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“There are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren't racist; they just wanted a better shake in the economy. And so I would appeal to them,” Klobuchar answered. “But I don't think anyone can justify what this president is doing. Little kids literally woke up this weekend, turned on the TV, and saw their president calling their city, the town of Baltimore, nothing more than a home for rats. And I can tell you, as your president, that will stop.”

Trump is facing criticism over his inflammatory remarks describing Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md) Baltimore district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”


Trump’s latest tirade against Lemon comes as a Quinnipiac University poll, released Tuesday, shows 51 - 45 percent of voters think Trump is a racist, up from 49- 47 percent in a similar poll in 2018, CNN reported.

