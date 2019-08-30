Twitter CEO and co-founder’s hacked account tweets racism, pro-Nazi tweet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)
The account linked to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
tweeted a series of mysterious and increasingly racist, antisemitic and Holocaust denying tweets Friday night.
Initial reports indicated it had been hacked.
Despite his pinned tweet claiming that Twitter is committed to increase collective health, openness and civility, the account @jack tweeted the n-word, and that “Hitler is innocent.”
He also tweeted that Twitter’s headquarters is “blowing up” and re-tweeted a tweet saying “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”
The series of Tweets went on for about ten minutes before it appears that staff of someone at Twitter was able to get a hold of the account a little after 4pm EST.
By 4:07 the racist tweets had been removed and the re-tweets of anti-semitic pro-Nazi tweets had also been removed.
...
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});