Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twitter CEO and co-founder’s hacked account tweets racism, pro-Nazi tweet

He also tweeted that Twitter’s headquarters is “blowing up” and re-tweeted a tweet saying “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”

By
August 30, 2019 23:33
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)

The account linked to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted a series of mysterious and increasingly racist, antisemitic and Holocaust denying tweets Friday night.

Initial reports indicated it had been hacked.
Despite his pinned tweet claiming that Twitter is committed to increase collective health, openness and civility, the account @jack tweeted the n-word, and that “Hitler is innocent.”


He also tweeted that Twitter’s headquarters is “blowing up” and re-tweeted a tweet saying “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.” The series of Tweets went on for about ten minutes before it appears that staff of someone at Twitter was able to get a hold of the account a little after 4pm EST.

By 4:07 the racist tweets had been removed  and the re-tweets of anti-semitic pro-Nazi tweets had also been  removed.


...



Related Content

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military sup
August 30, 2019
One Jewish presidential candidate made the next Democratic debate

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings