Twitter CEO praises U.S. candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s 'anti-war stance'

In response to a Vanity Fair tweet that said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave Democratic Congresswoman and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard $5,600, Dorsey wrote that he appreciates Gabbard’s “anti-war stance.”



The Twitter CEO has been in the headlines recently for his political donations and over the last three days it was unclear if he would respond to reports that he “maxed out” donations to Gabbard. His tweets on July 18 confirmed his stance. He noted that not only did he appreciate Gabbard’s anti-war views but that he believed her and other voices are important to be in the presidential debates. “Along with systematically addressing climate change and economic injustice, these are the key issues of global consequence I want to see considered and discussed.”

However Dorsey has been criticized for the support for Gabbard because she has said she has no regrets about meeting Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad. She has been vocal in her view that Assad is not an enemy of the US and that US policy on Syria is wrongheaded. “Tulsi Gabbard is pro-Putin, pro-Netanyahu, pro-Sisi, pro-Assad and pro-Modi,” tweeted writer Joey Ayoub. Journalist Ruslan Trad was also confused about the theory that Gabbard is anti-war. “Tulsi is pro-Assad and whitewash the regime’s crimes against civilians.”Wading into politics early in the US Democratic primary process may being more spotlight than Twitter wants in regards to US politics. In the last election Facebook was accused of not doing enough to prevent meddling and influence in the US election. Today social media companies, because of their power and because many people read media through them, are under increased scrutiny about the role they play in democracies.

