The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Senators to Mike Pompeo: Sanction Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400

"The time for patience has long expired," Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Chris Van Hollen said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 08:01
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WASHINGTON – Two senior US senators – Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrat Chris Van Hollen of Maryland - sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, pressuring him to sanction Turkey over its purchase of a Russian anti-aircraft weapon system.
"You have previously acknowledged that Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system triggers US Sanctions," the two wrote in their letter.
"Specifically, you said, ‘the law requires that there be sanctions. And I'm confident that we will comply with the law, and President Trump will comply with the law.’
"You were right when you made that statement," the senators' letter continued. "The Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act requires the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 system."
Van Hollen and Graham added that in recent days a Turkish defense official indicated that Turkey has gone beyond acquisition and is now testing a component of the S-400 system in Ankara. In addition, the two wrote that the head of Russian state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, asserted that Moscow hopes to seal the deal to supply Turkey with even more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year.
"Both the Administration and Congress have repeatedly warned President Erdogan that his decision to move forward with the S-400 requires the imposition of American sanctions," they further wrote. "Despite President Erdogan's recent visit to the White House, he has given no indications that he is going to change course."
They concluded the letter by calling on Pompeo to act.
"The time for patience has long expired, It is time you applied the law. Failure to do so is sending a terrible signal to other countries that they can flout US laws without consequence," they wrote.


Tags Turkey Russia Mike Pompeo s-400 Lindsey Graham Chris Van Hollen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by