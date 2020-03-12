The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

Khan al-Ahmar to ICC: this is our only chance to halt Israeli war crimes

If the ICC denies jurisdiction “no criminal investigation will take place” for the “alleged and imminent grave crimes”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 12, 2020 21:12
ICC Second Vice-President Judge Kuniko Ozaki, in the presence of the President of the Assembly of States Parties, H.E. Sidiki Kaba, presents Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki with a special edition of the Rome Statute (photo credit: ICC)
ICC Second Vice-President Judge Kuniko Ozaki, in the presence of the President of the Assembly of States Parties, H.E. Sidiki Kaba, presents Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki with a special edition of the Rome Statute
(photo credit: ICC)
The International Criminal Court should prioritize human rights over state rights when rules of whether it has jurisdiction with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Bedouin families from the illegal West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar told the tribunal.
The Khan al-Ahmar families submitted a legal brief to the ICC’s pre-trial chamber, dated Thursday, with the help of a Dutch human rights attorney Liesbeth Zegveld.
“As the Khan Al-Ahmar Victims aptly put it; “denying (territorial) jurisdiction would be denying the crimes,” Zegveld wrote.
The ICC’s pre-trial chamber is examining the question of whether it has the jurisdiction to hear war crimes cases with regard to human rights violations and alleged war crimes in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
The court is accepting legal arguments on the question of jurisdiction by March 16 from victims of alleged war crimes either by Israelis or the Palestinians. It has also agreed by that date to accept some 40 legal briefs from countries, organizations, individuals and non-governmental groups as of that date. Israel and the PA can also submit briefs by Monday.
Many of the arguments are likely to focus on the issue of whether or not the ICC can consider that Palestine is a state; something that is requirement for jurisdiction because Israel is not a party to the court.
At least seven countries are authorized to submit briefs on this issue and are expected to argue in Israel's favor that the ICC can not consider Palestine to be a state. This includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Germany, Austria, Australia, Brazil and Uganda.
To those who have argued against jurisdiction, Zegveld wrote, “some of those views appear highly political, anachronistic and pay no attention to the international community’s responsibility for recognition and protection of all peoples’ equal rights to justice. Such views, disregarding the Court’s raison d’etre area. Matter of serious concern for Victims.”
She argued Palestine could legally be considered a state and thus the court had jurisdiction over the territory in question. But the bulk of her argument focused on the need to expand the question and to look at it through the lens of human rights and the court’s reason for existence, which was to “end impunity for atrocious crimes.”
Without the ICC, the Khan al-Ahmar families have no place of legal redress, Zegveld wrote.
The village of tents and shacks located of Route 1 in the West Ban is under threat of forced evacuation by the IDF and Israel’s High Court has ruled that there is no legal impediment to such a move. The ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has already warned that such an evacuation could be considered a war crime.
Zegveld argued that the Khan Al-Ahmar families had a right to be considered victims, because there was reasonable basis to believe that crimes would be committed against them in the future.
The Kahn al-Ahmar families are “victims” for the purpose of the Statute, Zegvled wrote. “This entitles them to have their fundamental rights recognized and protected under the Statute and calls for the ICC to commence its investigation into the alleged crimes without further delay,” she said.
These families face “an imminent and irreversible harm due to Israel’s settlement related criminal activities, e.g. unlawful appropriation and demolition of their houses, forced evictions and forcible displacement,” she explained.
On their behalf the ICC has to interpret the question of jurisdiction in a manner that is “consistent with prevention, effective prosecution an punishment of grave crimes arising out of the hostilities and Israel’s illegal settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian territory,” Zegveld wrote.
If the ICC denies jurisdiction “no criminal investigation will take place” for the “alleged and imminent grave crimes” the Khan Al-Ahmar families and other face and or have experienced, she wrote.
Failure to award jurisdiction “affects victims’ rights to access justice, effective remedies, redress and all further rights that would unfold in an investigation, eventual prosecution, convictions and awards for reparations,” Zegveld explained.
Failure to grant jurisdiction would be a “devastating blow for the court’s legitimacy," she stated. Instead, she argued, “justice at the ICC would be contingent on political interests of a limited number of states.”


Tags West Bank ICC international criminal court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by