May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

50 Hamas members reportedly killed during Monday's Gaza protests

At least 60 Palestinians were killed Monday and 2,200 were injured by gunfire or tear gas.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 16, 2018 17:51
1 minute read.
50 Hamas members reportedly killed during Monday's Gaza protests

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

50 members of the Hamas terror organization were among those killed in protests along the Gaza border on Monday, a Hamas spokesperson reportedly said on TV Wednesday.


Monday's violence on the border, which took place as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, was the bloodiest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


At least 60 Palestinians were killed Monday and 2,200 were injured by gunfire or tear gas.

According to the army, the violence began at 11:30 a.m. with hundreds of rioters running towards the fence in the northern part of the Strip. A number of Palestinians climbed the fence at several points.

Some 40,000 Palestinians took part in violent demonstrations at 13 different locations along the fence, throwing stones, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the fence and IDF troops, as well as burning tires and launching burning objects such as kites with charcoal or containers of burning fuel with the intention of setting fires in Israeli fields, the IDF said.

The IDF accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover to carry out terrorist attacks. On Sunday, it said it had identified protesters’ intentions to burn engineering tools belonging to the army, damage security infrastructures on the fence, including pillboxes, as well as attempts to kidnap soldiers under the guise of the protests.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the violence saying that “every nation has the right to defend its borders. Hamas clearly says its intentions are to destroy Israel and sends thousands to break through the border for that end. We will continue to act with resolve to defend our sovereignty and our citizens.”

Maariv Online and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks in Ramallah
May 16, 2018
PA recalls four ambassadors to European countries

By ADAM RASGON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut