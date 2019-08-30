Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A week after Rina Shnerb's death, hundreds don't let terror stop them

We are strengthened by the Bible of the people of Israel in the Land of Israel,” rabbi Shnerb said from his hospital bed last week.

By ALON EINHORN
August 30, 2019 12:13
1 minute read.
Israelis at the Ein Bubin spring a week after Rina Shnerb was killed in a terror attack

Israelis at the Ein Bubin spring a week after Rina Shnerb was killed in a terror attack. (photo credit: TPS)

A week passed since Rina Shnerb, 17, of Lod, was critically wounded in a terror attack at Ein Bubin spring and was treated at the scene before succumbing to her wounds, as her father Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and her 19-year-old brother Dvir were also injured.

The place where the IED that killed Rina Shnerb exploded near Ein Bubin spring (Credit: TPS)

Today, Friday, hundreds left their homes to visit the place where the terror attack occurred, sending a clear message that terrorism will not stop or scare them.

The water at the Ein Bubin spring where Rina, Eitan and Dvir were planning to spend their Friday at could barely be seen due to the amount of people who came in spite of last week's terror attack.

Israelis at the Ein Bubin spring a week after Rina Shnerb was killed in a terror attack (Credit: TPS)

The IDF on Saturday arrested three Palestinians as part of a manhunt for the terrorists responsible for the terror attack.


