Argentinian FM: Soccer match with Israel canceled over Jerusalem

Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie's office had advised the Argentine Football Association not to hold the game in Jerusalem, he said.

June 7, 2018 22:20
Argentina fan Remy Friedman at the market in Tel Aviv

Argentina fan Remy Friedman at the market in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: RUTY KOROTAEV)

The soccer match between Argentina and Israel was canceled because it had been scheduled to be played in Jerusalem, the country’s Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said on Thursday.

“The game as you all know was scheduled to take place in Haifa,” Faurie told reporters.

The ruckus around the Jerusalem venue was the result of the sensitivity created by the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem last month, Faurie said.

His office had advised the Argentine Football Association not to hold the game in Jerusalem, Faurie said.

On Wednesday Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev said that the match had been canceled because of threats made against the team’s start player Lionel Messi and his family.

Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia also told reporters, “The actions, the threats that have taken place have led us to decide not to travel.”

But Palestine Football Association head Jabril Rajoub, who had inflamed emotions around the game by calling on people to burn Messi’s shirt and picture, also said the issue was Jerusalem.



He had also written to the AFA asking that it cancel the game over Jerusalem.

Separately the Hebrew website Ynet reported that Qatar had offered the AFA over $2 million to cancel the game.

Israel Ambassador to the UNESCO Carmel Shama HaCohen said the report was not true. Upon hearing it, he had planned to ask UNESCO to condemn Qatar’s involvement in the matter.

Carmel Shama HaCohen before a cabinet meeting on March 11, 2018. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

But before doing so, he ha a number of sources with ties to Qatar check out the matter. One of them showed him a WhatsApp conversation with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thanithat that stated: “I have no idea at all, I swear.”

Sheikh Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar's deputy prime minister, also wrote, “We did not even interfere.”


