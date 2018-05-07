Blue people fight for 'Palestinian planet' at Israeli-Gaza border

A group of Palestinians protesting at the borders with Israel were painting their bodies with blue, wearing long-braided wigs and waiving the Palestinian flags.



In an bizarre show of protest, they were mimicking fictional characters featured in the 2009 release of Twentieth Century Fox movie "Avatar," a fantasy adventure set in the distant magical world of Pandora.





The movie, which smashed box office records and grossed more than $2.7 billion worldwide, shows the world of an idyllic, magical moon where the alien Na'vi creatures live and is invaded by humans.The Palestinian protesters say they see the human invasion of the Pandora world as their own reality."The Avatar character is resisting for the sake of his planet which the US tried to occupy and to expel the indigenous population out of this planet," Palestinian protester Mohamed Abu Hajar said."Today we are here to say that the US and Israeli invasions of our Palestinian planet is a void invasion," he added.For Gazan citizen Hassan Lafi, the move symbolizes how Palestinians understand "peaceful resistance".