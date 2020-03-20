COGAT coordinates the delivery of more coronavirus equipment into Gaza

Once again large amounts of essential coronavirus products were delivered into Gaza through the Erez border crossing by Israel's Defense Ministry's military unit COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) on Friday.“COGAT and the PA are cooperating closely and effectively to manage the outbreak of the virus,” said the head of the civil affairs department of COGAT, Col. Sharon Biton, in a meeting with representatives of international organizations to evaluate the ongoing situation.“The coronavirus, like other viruses, does not recognize geographic borders.”
In the last month COGAT has been seen delivering hundreds of testing kits into Gaza, as well as 20 tons of disinfectants used in maintain hygiene and sanitation , into the West Bank. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this post.
Included in the delivery were hundreds of coronavirus testing kits, and 1,000 protective medical gear kits. The coordination was performed through the Coordination and Liaison Administration for the Gaza Strip.COGAT also coordinated the delivery of an additional 1,000 protective medical gear kits, together with 100 litres of 'alcogel,' with hygiene maintaining and virus prevention uses.
With the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, concern is growing in Israel over an outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
Israel is concerned that should Gaza experience an outbreak of the virus, its weak healthcare infrastructure would be overwhelmed."All this is part of a continuing series of efforts that COGAT has been advancing together with the ministry of Health in order to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and to eradicate the outbreak in the Judea and Samaria area," COGAT spokesperson's unit said Friday.
