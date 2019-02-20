Terrorist receives 30-year sentence for manslaughter of IDF soldier

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Judea Military Court on Wednesday sentenced a Palestinians terrorist to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter of IDF Maj. Eliav Gelman.



The IDF may still appeal the original verdict in which the court acquitted Mamdoach Yusef Muhammad Amaro of the murder of the IDF soldier, instead convicting him of manslaughter.

On February 24, 2016, Amaro started moving toward the Gush junction armed with a knife with the intention to stab one of the Jewish bystanders there, said the court.According to the decision, Amaro was warned by Gelman and other IDF troops to halt but continued to come at them.Gelman and the other troops fired on Amaro, wounding him and preventing him from stabbing anyone.However, part of the forces firing on Amaro were standing opposite Gelman and shot Gelman by accident, killing him.In light of the complex circumstances, both that Amaro did not kill Gelman nor did he get far enough in his attack to see if he merely wanted to wound or actually kill, the court split 2-1 in acquitting him of murder.The dissenting judge voted to convict him of murder in light of his actions leading to the death of Gelman and the likelihood that he would have committed murder had he himself not been shot.There is also a "felony-murder rule" in many legal systems that if a person commits a felony and someone dies in the process of that felony, the culprit can be convicted of murder even if he/she did not intend to murder.The rule is an exception to the general rule that a murder conviction requires specific intent not only to harm, but to actually kill.

