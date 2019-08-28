Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danon to UNSC: Take action against Iran's attempted attack on Israel

Not for the first time, says Danon, "major Iranian attack intended to escalate" region's security, and Syria knowingly allows this.

By
August 28, 2019 08:50
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during the United Nations Security Coun

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon filed a formal letter of complaint to the United Nations Security Council Wednesday demanding action against the Iranian attempts to attack Israel from Syria.

On Saturday, the IDF foiled an Iranian attack against Israel.

This attempted attack is neither the “first nor the second major Iranian attack intended to escalate the security situation in the region, guided by Soleimani and the Quds Force," Danon wrote.

He added that the Syrian regime knowingly allows its territory to be used by Iran and its proxies for terrorist activities, including armed attacks.

"It is imperative that the Security Council acknowledges Syria’s responsibility in this regard and hold it accountable,” Danon wrote in his letter.

The Israeli ambassador called the international community "to make it clear to Iran, in the clearest terms possible that it will not tolerate its regional malign activities including its central role in supporting terrorism."


