Egypt proposes 5-year ceasefire between Hamas and Israel - report

Sources in the Arabic media claim efforts are being made to persuade Hamas and the PIJ to accept a long-term ceasefire proposal that is planned last for five years.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 17:20
A Palestinian member of Hamas security forces stands guards next to a poster depicting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, outside the Palestinian cabinet headquarters in Gaza City, October 3, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A Palestinian member of Hamas security forces stands guards next to a poster depicting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, outside the Palestinian cabinet headquarters in Gaza City, October 3, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Senior officials from the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, and the Islamic Jihad, are taking part in Egypt's strategic talks, which included offers of a five-year ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported on Wednesday.
Sources in the Arabic media said that military officials were part of a Hamas and Islamic Jihad delegation that took part in a meeting in Cairo yesterday to discuss new coordination plans following the latest round of fighting.
According to those same sources, efforts are being made to persuade the parties to accept a long-term ceasefire proposal that will last for five years. The sources pointed to international pressure exerted on the heads of the organizations to restore stability and reach a deal.
A source close to Hamas noted that the organization had not been updated on the "artificial island" project by mediators. However, he did not deny that proposals were made regarding infrastructure-related projects in the Strip.
In late October, the London-based Al-Arab al-Jadeed newspaper reported on the understandings that allowed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad, after four hours of negotiations. The Islamic Jihad leadership agreed to the final version in which Egypt offered that Israel agree to three demands - halting live fire towards young people participating in the march of return, halting assassinations and targeted killings and receiving a commitment from Israel to end the blockade and uphold the terms of the ceasefire.


