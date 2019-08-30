Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Egypt proposes long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas - report

According to the report, the Egyptians suggested a long-term ceasefire in exchange for humanitarian and economic improvements for the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 30, 2019 10:26
A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019

A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

During the talks between the Hamas delegation, Egyptian intelligence officials proposed a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas - Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Friday morning.


The Egyptian officials warned the Hamas delegation that, given the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel would strike a fatal blow to the strip in a case of conflict.

During the talks, the Hamas delegation guaranteed that the March of Return protests will be restrained this Friday - Ynet reported.


According to the report, if Hamas maintains its promise, Israel will restore the fuel supply to Gaza to its full capacity on Sunday after cutting it by half this week following rocket launches.


