Gilad Erdan: Arabs pull out knives instead of legally solving issues

Violence in Arab society has risen again as a result of the recent murders. Arab elected officials have criticized the police's failure to confiscate illegal weapons and the government that does not invest enough in curbing the violence. Meanwhile, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has attacked the elected officials for interfering with police work, in part by preventing the establishment of police stations in Arab villages.



"Arab society is a very, very violent society. It has to do with the fact that in their culture, disputes, rather than ending with a lawsuit, end with a knife or weapon being drawn," Erdan spoke on Radio Jerusalem Monday. "It has to do with the fact that a mother can give her approval to her son to murder the sister because she is dating a man who the family does not like."

After those comments, Erdan posted a clarification on Twitter: "Due to the distortion and exclusion from the context of my words once again: The main responsibility for the fight against crime and violence in Arab society is the government and the police. The Arab public is a law-abiding normative public. I am proud of the unprecedented investment in recent years for the benefit of the sector in a scope that has never been before. However, those who want our investment to bear fruit must recognize that there are also social norms in parts of the Arab public that must be fought by changing cultural codes. Blood revenge, murder in the family of a family member, illegal weapons (not only in criminal organizations). In order for us to succeed, so does the sector's leadership."As expected, Erdan's words stirred up and upset the Arab public. Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh said: "Instead of taking responsibility for the safety of all citizens of the country, Erdan prefers to hide behind racist allegations and throw the responsibility on the murdered. Again he avoids facts. The number of people killed in Arab society before the events of October 2000 was the same as the national average. After the police abandoned our streets to crime organizations and gangs, the number of those murdered began to rise."According to Odeh, "Crime in Arab society is not a product of Arab culture but government racism. A minister who sees us as enemies and refuses to protect us from the criminal organizations that obtain the vast majority of the weapons from the military. Erdan must realize that there is no room for this kind of racism in 2019. The minister is demonstrating a tribal government culture with no hint of citizenship. We will continue the fight for the most basic right of every citizen - the right to life and security.""Erdan escapes responsibility by blaming the victim. His reference to the rising violence in Arab society as if it is a problem in Arab culture is a racist and greedy reference," Joint List MK Joseph Jabarin said. "If the police had fulfilled their role as required and handled the crime as it does in Jewish society, we would not have reached the current levels of crime. The offenders feel that there is no law or justice in the Arab communities and they continue to operate almost freely. The flawed culture is the racial culture that views Arab citizens as second-class citizens and inferior culture."

