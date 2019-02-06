Gantz: Israel should not control Palestinians, praises disengagement model

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Israel Resilience Party and former chief of staff, said Israel must find a solution to settlement crisis.

“We are not looking to control anyone else,” Gantz said in his first interview since announcing he is running for prime minister.

Speaking with the Hebrew daily Yediot Ahronot, Gantz said, “We must find a way that does not require us to exercise control over other people.”

When asked if he would solve the settlement problem through a means like the 2005 Disengagement from the Gaza Strip, Gantz praised that unilateral move.

“The Disengagement was carried out with a lot of political consideration,” he said. “All sides had a lot at stake and the state managed not to do it without tearing the country apart. It was done legally, carried out by the State of Israel and the IDF, and even though it was very painful for the settlers, it was handled well.

“We must take the lessons of the Disengagement and implement them in other arenas,” he continued.

Several quotes from Gantz’s interview with reporters Shlomo Artzi and Hanoch Daum were published in Yedioth Ahronoth Wednesday morning. The full interview will be published in the paper’s weekend edition.

During their interview, Gantz responded to questions about his desire to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu took on the most difficult job in the State of Israel and gave his all,” said Gantz. “I consider him a patriot.”

“I do not hate Bibi,” he said, “but I think it is time for him to step down in a dignified way."

When asked if he would sit in a Netanyahu government if the PM is indicted pending a hearing, Gantz said, "I intend to win and resolve this issue in that way. For the first time in the last decade, I think there is a chance to beat him.”

When pressed by the interviewee, Gantz responded that he sees it as unlikely that a prime minister will serve the State of Israel with an indictment.

“So, I said that I would not sit with him with an indictment,” he said.

Gantz also spoke about whether he sees Operation Protective Edge, the recent operation in Gaza that he oversaw, as a success. He said the army exercised effective discretion.

"I have a duty to hurt the enemy with as few uninvolved casualties as possible,” he said. “I cannot get to zero. And I must do it all while ensuring minimal risk to the lives of our soldiers."

“Everyone who plays a part in this story, I tell you, he plays a political game,” Gantz said.



During the operation, which ran from July 8 to August 27, 2014, more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, along with 66 Israeli soldiers and seven civilians in Israel.

Finally, Gantz attacked the Culture Loyalty Law and criticized the way the government has been operating of late under Netanyahu.

"It is unreasonable to me that there is a government in which the culture minister attacks the institutions for which she is responsible, and the minister of justice attacks the institutions for which she is responsible, the Cabinet attacks the IDF and the prime minister attacks everyone. "



In response to Gantz’s interview, the New Right accused Gantz of being more left than the Labor Party.



“He wants to expel more and more Jews from their homes during a unilateral disengagement from Judea and Samaria,” said the New Right in a statement. “Benny Gantz must not be Israel’s next defense minister. As we said: A ‘New Right’ or a weak Left.”



The Likud Party's statement said simply: "Gantz will form a leftist government with a coalition that relies on [Ahmad] Tibi and the Joint List."







Gantz provided a reminder about the process by which the Disengagement was approved by the government and the parliament.



On June 6, 2004, the government voted on the Disengagement plan - Netanyahu voted in favor. On October 26, the Knesset voted on the disengagement plan - Netanyahu voted in favor. And, then, on February 16, 2005, the Knesset approved the evacuation compensation law that allowed the Disengagement to be carried out. Israel Resilience responded Wednesday to those accusations, reminding the public that Netanyahu voted for the Disengagement and Minister of Culture and Sport Miri “Regev spoke of the Disengagement with a smile on her face."



Gantz then clarified that under his watch, "There will be no unilateral actions related to the evacuation of settlements."









