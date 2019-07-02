Graham, Van Hollen met with Erekat over pay-for-slay crisis

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Two leading US senators spoke this week with Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat over the crisis between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with regard to pay-for-slay.





US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is the author of the US Taylor Force Act that the US from providing economic assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it halted its policy of providing Palestinian terrorists and their family members with monthly stipends.

Thank you @LindseyGrahamSC, @ChrisVanHollen for our discussion on the #MiddleEast . A negotiated two-state solution between #Israelis and #Palestinians and economic development must go hand-in-hand. They are in the interest of all who want to stand up to radicalism in the region. pic.twitter.com/oPGvHRcsGl — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) July 2, 2019

Graham is in Israel with US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who was particularly vocal with reporters about his disagreement with the Trump Administrations decision to halt US financial aid to USAID programs for the Palestinians.

Since the spring Israel has withheld from the tax revenues its is duty bound to transfer to the PA, the sum of money that the PA gives to the terrorists and families.

The PA in response has insisted that it will not receive any tax money, a move that has created an acute financial crisis which could bring down the PA.

While in Israel the two senators also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov.

Earlier in the day KAN news reported that a deal may be in the works with Israel and the PA with regard to Israel’s policy of withholding the tax revenues.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen speaks with reporters about his disagreement with decision to halt US financial aid to USAID programs for the Palestinians (Credit: Tovah Lazaroff)

