Amid increased tensions, Hamas calls on mediators to save Gaza truce

AS WE stood on the border and looked across the field at the Gaza Strip, we saw the Palestinian flag fluttering.’ . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Egyptian security officials are expected to visit the Gaza Strip to discuss ways of preserving the truce understandings between Hamas and Israel.

The planned visit comes amid increased tensions in light of continued projectile and incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Hamas officials claimed that Israel was searching for excuses to avoid the implementation of the truce understandings that were reached earlier this year under the auspices of Egypt, the UN and Qatar.

Khalil al-Haya, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday appealed to Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to resume their efforts to prevent the collapse of the truce understandings with Israel.

Holding Israel responsible for failing to fully implement the understandings, al-Haya warned that Hamas may be forced to respond to the alleged foot-dragging.

He told the Jordanian al-Ghad TV network that the Egyptian officials’ visit to the Gaza Strip aims to consolidate the truce understandings and follow up on the situation on the ground.

The Hamas official dismissed Israeli charges that his movement and other Palestinian factions were responsible for the ongoing incendiary balloon and projectile attacks on Israel. He claimed that some Israeli farmers were behind the fires that destroyed their crops in order to get compensation from the Israeli government.

Al-Haya said that the weekly protests along the Gaza-Israel border, which are being held under the banner Great March of Return, will continue until they achieve all their goals, particularly the lifting of the blockade on the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

The organizers of the weekly protests announced that Friday’s demonstrations near the border with Israel will be held under the banner “No the annexation of the West Bank.”

Another Hamas official, Fawzi Barhoum, held Israel fully responsible for the latest tensions after Israel struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday morning after the launching of a rocket towards Israeli communities.

The IDF said fighter jets “attacked an underground terror infrastructure on a military compound belonging to the Hamas terror group in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip earlier in the night.”

In response to the Israeli attack, Barhoum warned Israel against “committing such foolish acts.” He said that Israeli military operations will “further complicate matters and intensify tensions” between Hamas and Israel.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



