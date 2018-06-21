Hamas paid family to say IDF killed 8-months-old baby with tear gas

Hamas Chief Yehia Sinwar payed the al-Ghandour family to say that their 8-months-old baby Leila died of gas inhalation from tear gas used by the IDF during the recent violent protests along the Gaza border, the testimony in an indictment document of their relative Mahmoud Omar revealed on Thursday.



According to the document which was filed by the southern district prosecution to the Beersheba District Court, Omar heard of his cousin Leila's death when he was attending the protests near to the fence.





When he arrived home, he learnt that the baby died of a blood disease - which was similar to the disease his brother died of in 2017, according to his testimony."Later the accused [Omer] learnt that his aunt Mariam and her husband Anwar told the media that Leila died of inhaling tear gas that was shot by the IDF during the protest near the fence - a thing that is not true..." the document explains further. "Hamas senior official Yehia Sinwar payed them to claim that Leila died while inhaling tear gas during the riots."Omar himself was indicted of taking part in terrorist activities, including training with mujahedin forces, jihadi operatives, and trying to infiltrate Israel.The prosecution asked to extend his remand until the end of his legal procedures.