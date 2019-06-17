Hotovely: Time to apply Israeli law in area C

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

NEW YORK - Tzipi Hotovely, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Sunday that it's time to apply the Israeli law in are C. In a speech at the Jerusalem Post conference, Hotovely addressed Ambassador David Friedman's remarks from last week, and added that after the move of the American Embassy to Jerusalem, "it's now the time for Judea and Samaria."



She called to use the term "sovereignty" instead of "annexation": "Using the term annex is not true. You annex something that is not yours. This is not a story of annexation. This is a story of realization," she said.

"Many ask what's next, what's going to happen, what's going to change [after the annexation of area C]. For 52 years, we were feeding this myth of occupation. It's a myth. It's not true," said Hotovely."There is a window of opportunity," Hotovely continued. "The window is open because the Palestinians are not interested in a Palestinian State. Up until the 80s, both Likud and Labor were against a Palestinian state. Jordan is not interested, Egypt is not interested, Israel is not interested in a Palestinian state, and even the Palestinians are not interested. It's time for us to move by step by step. Let's apply the law in area C. "Speaking about the relationship with the Trump administration, Hotovely said that "it was an amazing four years at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was the years that Israel got the team of the dreams. When I took office, I wanted to have a plan for how to move all the embassies. They told me it's not going to happen unless in some miracle way, the United States will move the embassy."