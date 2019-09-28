Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF nabs 8 Hamas 'leaders' in Hebron

Hamas: "Armed struggle a strategic choice"

By
September 28, 2019 17:32
1 minute read.
IDF nabs 8 Hamas 'leaders' in Hebron

IDF soldiers preparing for a raid in Kfar Ni'ma, near Modiin. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

Hamas said on Saturday that the detention of eight of its “leaders” in the Hebron area by the IDF won’t intimidate the Palestinians or stop them from “pursuing their national role in defending their land and holy sites.”

Palestinian sources said the men were detained during IDF raids on their homes early on Saturday in the towns of Dura, Deir Samet, Surif and Idhna in the Hebron area. 
The sources identified the Hamas suspects as Mohammed Yusef al-Huroub, Ahmed Dib al-Huroub, Ezz Qassem, Ayed Dudin, Fadi Ghneimat, Khaled al-Fasfous, Tawfik Abdel Fattah al-Huroub, and Imsail al-Nattah.


Hamas spokesperson Abdel Hakim Hanini said that the detainees, who previously served time in Israeli prison for terror-related offences, were “paying the price for their defense of the holy sites and the freedom of the land and Palestinians.”


Hanini pointed out that Mohammed Yusef al-Huroub was detained in Dura by the IDF shortly after he was summoned for interrogation by the Palestinian Authority security forces. Al-Huroub’s ID card was still being seized by the PA security forces, he said. 


The Hamas spokesperson condemned the “revolving door policy” between the IDF and the PA security forces in the West Bank – reference to the security coordination between the two sides.


Hamas has repeatedly condemned the security coordination and called on the PA to halt all forms of collaboration with Israel.


The crackdown on Hamas operatives coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Second Intifada, also known as the Al-Aqsa Intifada, which erupted on September 28, 2000.


Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the Al-Aqsa Intifada “was a turning point in the Palestinian cause and a milestone in the history of our people.”


According to Hamas, the Palestinians’ “popular and military action” during the Al-Aqsa Intifada forced Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip in 2005. “Resistance is a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws, and this includes the armed struggle [against Israel], which represents a strategic choice for protecting the Palestinian cause and restoring national rights,” Hamas said.


The terror group that seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 also reiterated its fierce opposition to normalization between Israel and the Arab states. “Normalization with the Zionist entity poses a grave threat to the Palestinian cause and rights,” Hamas warned, calling on Arabs to put pressure on their leaders not to engage in any form of normalization with Israel.


Related Content

September 28, 2019
WATCH: NGO claims Israel forcibly transfers Palestinians from Hebron

By LEON SVERDLOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings