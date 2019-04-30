IDF reduces Gaza fishing zone after rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF will reduce the fishing zone around the Gaza Strip to six nautical miles on Tuesday following the launch of a missile by Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Monday night , the military announced.



According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) launched from the al-Attra neighborhood of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip towards into the Mediterranean sea.

“It was intentionally fired by the group,” Manelis said, adding that the PIJ operative who gave the order for the launch is Baha’a Abu al-Ata, the PIJ commander of the northern Strip.According to Manelis, al-Ata received his orders directly from the group’s leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah in Damascus.PIJ, the military said, is trying to carry out low-level attacks and maintain a low profile so that Hamas doesn’t figure out that they are trying to undermine ceasefire efforts between the ruling group in the coastal enclave and Israel.“There are dozens of countries around the world which are trying to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip but and at the same time there is one man inside Gaza and one man outside the Strip which is trying to torpedo that,” he said.A tense calm has been holding in the South for the past month after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal mediated by Egypt and the UN. According to reports, part of the deal was the expansion of the fishing zone to a range not seen since the Second Intifada of between 22 km. to 28 km.On a call with reporters, Manelis noted that the rocket launch came shortly before a potentially tense month, with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel’s Memorial Day and Independence Day, and Nakba day and the one year anniversary of the opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem.Manelis also noted that the IDF is also preparing for violence ahead of Eurovision, which will take place in Tel Aviv in May with thousands of tourists expected to visit.Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, has been assessed by military intelligence as a factor increasing the risk of an escalation in the blockaded coastal enclave, since it is not under the direct control of Hamas and acts independently for its own interests."Facts in the field show that Islamic Jihad does not submit to the authority of Hamas and acts without its knowledge,” the military said on Monday, adding nevertheless that Hamas is still responsible for everything that occurs in the Gaza Strip.Meanwhile PIJ released a statement saying that "Israel's accusations are part of an organized campaign of incitement against Islamic Jihad and its leadership, headed by Ziad al-Nakhalah, and is an excuse to act against the organization's leadership."PIJ is responsible for several violent attacks on IDF troops during the Great Return Marches, including the first death of a soldier along the Gaza border since Operation Protective Edge in 2014 when Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed after he was shot in the chest by sniper fire near Kibbutz Kissufim.Another soldier was struck by sniper fire in the area less than a week after Levi was killed. In late January, an IDF officer was lightly wounded in the same area after his helmet was struck by sniper fire along the Gaza Strip security fence, in an attack for which PIJ claimed responsibility.The IDF has warned that both Hamas and PIJ have restored their military capabilities to their pre-2014 strength, and expect that in the next war the southern communities bordering the Strip would be incessantly pounded with rockets and mortar attacks.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



