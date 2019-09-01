Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF smokescreen helps contain Hezbollah attack

The IDF had prepared ahead of time for the Hezbollah assault, ever since last Saturday when Israel struck an Iranian cell in Syria planning to launch explosive-laden drones into Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 22:50
Israeli troops are seen at the Israeli northern village of Avivim close to the border with Lebanon,

Israeli troops are seen at the Israeli northern village of Avivim close to the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel September 1, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)

From the beginning the IDF planned a decoy. Minutes after the Hezbollah anti-tank missiles hit, soldiers with bandages and fake blood were flown by helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

They were taken off the helicopters in stretchers in dramatic scenes reminiscent of past Israelis wars and operations.

After the round of violence came to an end, the so-called “wounded” soldiers were discharged from the hospital.

After Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli base near Avivim, the military was initially ambiguous and vague, not revealing any information whether soldiers were wounded or not.

After about two hours, the IDF finally announced that no one had been injured.


