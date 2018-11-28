Ireland senate to debate bill criminalizing settlement activity

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Irish Senate is set to hold a preliminary vote Wednesday night on a private members bill to criminalize business transactions with Israeli entities and citizens in east Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank.



It’s the second vote on the private members bill submitted by Senator Frances Black in opposition to Ireland minority government.





It imposes a fine of up to 250,000 euros or five years in jail for those found guilty of such activity.The bill, which is still in its infancy, cannot become law until it passes both the Irish Senate (Seanad Éireann) and its House (Dáil Éireann) and received the signature of the Irish President.The bill “Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill,” does not mention Israel by name but all discussing of the text focused on Israel and the Palestinian territories and the explanation of the bill Black’s Senate website specially mentions the West Bank.“The legislation has been prepared with the support of Trócaire, Christian-Aid and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), and applies to settlements in occupied territories where there is clear international legal consensus that they violate international law,” Black’s office said.“The clearest current example is the Israeli occupation and expansion of settlements in the Palestinian ‘West Bank’, which have been repeatedly condemned as illegal by the UN, EU, the International Court of Justice and the Irish Government,” it added.Black who has been very open about her pro-Palestinian views has said, “This is a chance for Ireland to stand up for the rights of vulnerable people – it is about respecting international law and refusing to support illegal activity and human suffering.”Ireland Israel Alliance plans to hold a demonstration in Dublin on Wednesday, calling for the Irish government to dump the "Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill.”It’s director Jackie Goodall warned that the bill was a breach of both European Union law and and also contrary to numerous United States trade law, thereby “forcing American businesses to choose between dealing with Israel or dealing with Ireland.”The vote comes as the BDS battle has heated up in advance of the expected publication in the coming months of the United Nations Human Rights Council publication of a black list of companies doing business with Israeli entities and individuals in the Golan Heights, east Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank.The vacation rental web site became symbolic of the battle when it announced earlier this month that it planned to drop its vacation rental listings in West Bank settlements.

